Suspect sentenced in slaying of poker pro

A transient sex offender convicted in the 2020 slaying of a poker player was sentenced Thursday to life in prison, Oakland County Circuit Court records show.

The sentence came a month after a jury found Jeffery Morris guilty of first-degree murder.

Authorities charged Morris shortly after Susie Zhao's burned body was found July 13, 2020, bound with zip-ties, near a trail head at the Pontiac Lake Recreation area.

Before the Pontiac man was bound over for trial that year, an assistant county medical examiner said an autopsy revealed her cause of death was burns over 90% of her body. Zhao, 33, had inhaled soot and smoke, indicating she was still alive when set on fire.

Investigated have reported cellphone records revealed multiple calls between her and Morris before they met on July 12, 2020, when Morris rented a room at the Sherwood Motel in Waterford Township.

During Morris' trial, which had been delayed, a detective testified the ex-convict had searched for violent sexual assault on his phone nearly 2,000 times in the weeks before the slaying, the Oakland Press reported.

Morris has previous convictions for third-degree criminal sexual conduct and misdemeanor domestic violence.

His lawyer did not respond to a request for comment Thursday night on the sentencing.

Zhao grew up in Oakland County and found fame on the professional poker circuit, where she was known as "Susie Q." After living out West, she returned to Metro Detroit in 2020 to visit relatives, friends said.