Magic Johnson, GM to help feed 800 Detroit families for the holidays

Detroit — About 800 Detroit families got free turkey, ham and other food at a community giveaway hosted by Earvin “Magic” Johnson's foundation and General Motors on Saturday at Second Ebenezer Church in Detroit.

Families also received hygiene and beauty products, winter coats and children's toys during the drive-through event.

Detroit resident Lawanda Sampson found out about the event from a family member who goes to the church and said the giveaway will really make a difference for her two grandchildren, ages 12 and 5.

"This is a great opportunity. ... They were saying that they were giving toys and stuff away," Sampson said. "They're going to be happy, you know they're happy for anything they can get."

Tiffany Calhoun, 34, said the giveaway was going to help her take care of her disabled son.

"When some of the jobs got cut down, or they start cutting down on staff and stuff like that, we haven't been able to all the way get back up on our feet," the Detroit resident said. "The way we cook and ration our food it'll probably help us for the whole month."

"I'm so happy. I'm so blessed because I didn't know what was gonna happen. This is not just celebrating the holiday this is just feeding every day."

The Magic Johnson foundation first hosted its Holiday Hope event in Michigan in 2014. They visited Detroit, Lansing and Flint every year until 2017, according to Jenkins. They brought back the event this year to help families struggling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Mr. Johnson and the Magic Johnson Foundation host the Magic Johnson Holiday Hope. So we're hosting the home, where Mr. Johnson is from — the state of Michigan," said Shane Jenkins, director of community relations for the Magic Johnson Foundation. "We're hosting 800 families in the Detroit area to ensure that they have a holiday this year and have the resources that they need."

Johnson is from Lansing and after playing basketball at Michigan State University for two years he was the first overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1979 NBA draft. Johnson, a two-time basketball Hall of Fame inductee, is known for his philanthropy.

Johnson tested positive for HIV in 1991 and announced the diagnosis with his retirement in a press conference that year. Since then he has dedicated significant resources to HIV and AIDS prevention and safe sex education.

Second Ebeneezer Church has a department dedicated to serving underserved families in the Detroit area and the Magic Johnson Foundation partners with them because "they know the families who are in need," Jenkins said.

"It's a very trying time now," Jenkins said. "And so it just brings us a lot of joy and more happiness and just seeing the families, how appreciative they are in the smiles on their face."

Feed the Children, a nonprofit based in Oklahoma, helped secure food for the 800 families that participated in the giveaway. Corporate partners like Campbell, StarKist, Herbalife, Pepsi and Frito-Lay donated dry and shelf-stable goods for the families and Mattel provided the children's toys.

"Coming out of the pandemic, families are still struggling probably now more than ever," said Jessica Gilliam, senior director of corporate partnerships at Feed the Children. "They have to make tough choices between buying food, paying bills and kind of where their priorities lie. And so it's really important to be able to provide."

Chandra Hamblin, 48, works at FedEx and brought her whole team out to volunteer at the event.

"It helps lift the spirits, especially those families who are underserved in the area," the Belleville native said. "It's a huge impact for them, especially when they have children."

Lardon Dixon, 47, is from Detroit and also wanted to volunteer once she heard about the event from a coworker who goes to Second Ebenezer Church.

"Growing up in the city of Detroit, being around a lot of the children and families of the city of Detroit, this is huge. Because so many do go without food, you know, during the holidays," Dixon said. "So for this event to take place and be able to offer food to so many children who can actually have a meal on Thanksgiving is definitely ... very rewarding and heartfelt."

General Motors contributed to the giveaway by providing funds and volunteers. Kevin Villanasseril, 28, works at GM and said he really wanted to give back to the community.

"It's very great knowing that we're so fortunate to be in a position where we can help out these families and just very humbling experience," Villanasseril, who is from Troy, said. "I'm really glad to be here and giving back and knowing that these families will have something to you know, eat on Thanksgiving and during the holidays."

