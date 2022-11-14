Detroit church remembers sailors lost on the Great Lakes

By Candice Williams

The Detroit News

Detroit — Bells tolled at Mariners' Church of Detroit on Sunday in memory of sailors who have lost their lives at sea on the Great Lakes.

The annual Great Lakes Memorial service was held at the historic church, which sits along the Detroit River in downtown Detroit.

An estimated 30,000 deaths and roughly 6,000 shipwrecks have occurred on Lakes Superior, Michigan, Huron, Erie and Ontario. Thursday was the 47th anniversary of possibly the most notable wreck: the Nov. 10, 1975, sinking of the S.S. Edmund Fitzgerald.

Mariners' Church previously held a memorial service focused on the S.S. Edmund Fitzgerald but has expanded to include all sailors lost at sea. Also honored this year were military personnel who lost their lives, said the Rev. Francis J. Bateman, deacon at Mariners' Church.

"This is an evolution, an expansion of that service and we decided to add the military to it as well," Bateman said. "People who lost their lives in defense of our freedom."

Members of the International Shipmasters' Association tolled the bell.

In 1976, a year after the Edmund Fitzgerald was lost, a memorial service was held at Mariners’ Church and included the ringing of the church’s “Brotherhood” bell 29 times, one for each crewman aboard the freighter.

The freighter was carrying a load of iron ore pellets to a Detroit steel mill when it plunged to the bottom of Lake Superior during a storm, 17 miles from Whitefish Point in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Singer and songwriter Gordon Lightfoot’s “Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald” tells the tale of the sinking and the power of the massive inland lake.

To protect the wreck site, in 2006 the Canadian government extended the perimeter around the Edmund Fitzgerald to 500 meters. Divers without a permit face a hefty fine. It was an effort that took 30 years, said Ken Morse, a trustee at Mariners' Church.

"It is protected waters now," he said. "So divers can't just go down there and do things."

The Great Lakes Memorial Service every November closes out the shipping season, Bateman said. The church opens the shipping season in the spring with a Blessing of the Fleet service.

“The Great Lakes represent a rich bounty for the entire country, and especially for those of us fortunate enough to live by their shores,” said the Rev. Jeffrey Hubbard, pastor of Mariners’ Church of Detroit. “But they can become treacherous and unpredictable.”

“Six thousand shipwrecks, and more we aren’t even aware of yet, and the 30,000 lives lost in them are all the proof we need of that,” Hubbard said. “That’s why we take the time each year to reflect on those lives and to pray that there will be no more wrecks and no more deaths on the lakes in the future.”

Mariners’ Church was founded in 1842 as a place of prayer and reflection for sailors. It now is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

The Associated Press contributed.