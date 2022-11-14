Detroit evictions on track to return to pre-pandemic level as protections expire

Detroit — The city's rental eviction filings are on track to return to pre-pandemic levels as temporary emergency protections expire, University of Michigan researchers say.

Eviction filings in Detroit rose from historic lows to 75% of the pre-pandemic rate as of June, according to UM's Poverty Solutions. At the current filing rate, 21% of Detroit renters, or 61,000 tenants, will face the threat of eviction this year, they note.

UM researchers analyzed data from nearly 68,000 eviction case records filed in Detroit's 36th District Court between January 2019 and June 2022 to note trends in eviction filings during the pandemic and make projections for the rest of 2022.

"In Detroit and cities like it, COVID-19 eviction response measures disrupted a status quo of unjust and unmitigated mass displacement," said Alexa Eisenberg, a postdoctoral research fellow at UM's Poverty Solutions initiative, in a press release Monday. "The policy changes early in the pandemic showed us evictions are preventable but inevitable within a system that prioritizes landlords' investment interests over tenants' health and human right to shelter."

Eisenberg and Katlin Brantley, a graduate student research assistant at Poverty Solutions, co-authored a new policy brief based on data from the Eviction Machine, an advocacy and research tool that was developed by the Urban Praxis Workshop with support from Poverty Solutions and Data Driven Detroit.

Their brief notes that tenants' access to legal counsel increased during the pandemic, court data showed. However, only 1 in 5 tenants had full legal representation, and landlords were four times more likely than tenants to have attorneys.

Fully funding and implementing the city of Detroit's Right to Counsel ordinance would help address this disparity, but city leadership has yet to do so despite the ordinance's October start date, researchers said.

The Detroit City Council unanimously approved the ordinance in May guaranteeing an office for eviction defense to be established by October, however, city officials said it would be delayed due to mismanagement and staffing issues. Still, they aim to launch by the year's end. The ordinance provided $6 million in federal COVID relief funds and another $4 million from a philanthropic partner in its first year to fund court representation for those most in need. Advocates say more than $17 million is needed in the first year of the initiative.

The researchers propose a thorough and transparent evaluation of the Right to Counsel program that centers on the perspectives of tenants to monitor whether high-quality legal representation for people facing eviction is guaranteed in practice, not only in policy.

Elected to serve as Detroit's City Council President in January, Mary Sheffield's first legislative priority was ensuring low-income residents facing evictions have access to legal representation and therefore formed the Right to Counsel ordinance.

"As state and federal moratoriums on eviction expired, it was obvious that we would arrive back at the point of crisis-level evictions," Sheffield told The Detroit News Monday. "Having the Detroit Right to Counsel Ordinance on the books was a critically important first step, and I now join advocates and the University of Michigan Poverty Solution researchers in calling on full funding and a thorough and transparent evaluation of the legislation and its implementation."

The research also found default judgments against tenants who did not appear in court remained the primary cause of eviction, occurring in 24% of all closed cases after the onset of COVID-19. Default judgments declined 44% during the pandemic since the 36th District Court began holding hearings virtually and the Michigan Supreme Court required courts to conduct pretrial hearings to give tenants facing eviction more time and information before starting the trial process.

"We see a drop in default evictions when tenants face fewer barriers and have more opportunities to meaningfully participate in court proceedings," Brantley said in the release. "To further reduce default evictions, the court could raise the burden of proof required from landlords to justify the eviction, regardless of whether the tenant is able to appear in court."

Moreover, Eviction Machine data shows nearly 9 in 10 pandemic-era eviction filings involved properties operated by landlords in violation of the city of Detroit's rental ordinance, despite the law stating that landlords may not occupy rental units or collect rent without a Certificate of Compliance.

Researchers also noted a stark increase in evictions filed for termination of tenancy since the start of Michigan's COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance program, which had a June filing deadline. CERA's rent assistance could not prevent termination of tenancy evictions, creating a legal loophole for landlords who opted not to participate due to program delays or to seek higher-paying tenants. Termination of tenancy cases comprised 17% of cases filed before the CERA program began in April 2021 and 29% after — an increase of 70%, according to researchers.

To prevent evictions, the researchers recommended enforcing Detroit's rental ordinance, reducing no-cause evictions by passing "just cause" and "right to renew" laws that better protect tenants against arbitrary or retaliatory evictions, banning evictions during the winter and during the school year for households with children, and establishing an eviction diversion program based on successful models in other cities.

"Eradicating the U.S.'s racially unjust eviction crisis will require policymakers to work alongside organized tenant movements to realize their visions for housing justice," Eisenberg said.

Learn more about this research at a virtual event with Q&A at noon Thursday featuring Eisenberg and Tonya Myers Phillips, director of community partnerships and development at the Sugar Law Center for Economic and Social Justice in Detroit, with moderator Margaret Dewar, UM professor emerita of urban and regional planning.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_