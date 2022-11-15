Car slams into Detroit bus, nearly pushing it into a house

Detroit — A car slammed into a bus near Corktown last week and nearly pushed it into a house.

The bus crashed through one home's wooden fence and narrowly missed the house, according to media reports.

Police said no one was injured even though the car's driver, who police say disregarded a stop sign, was ejected from his vehicle.

Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said Tuesday the crash happened at about 6:35 p.m. Thursday on Temple at Rosa Parks Boulevard.

According to a preliminary investigation, a man traveling west on Temple in a Cadillac, disregarded a stop sign at the intersection and collided with a bus that was in the intersection.

Donakowski said the bus driver was treated by medics at the scene and released. He said the bus had no passengers on it at the time of the crash. Meanwhile, the Cadillac's driver, who had been ejected from the car, was taken to a hospital where he was listed in temporary serious condition.

The corporal said the police don't have more information about the incident at this time.

