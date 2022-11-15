Chief suspends 2 Detroit officers and supervisor in shooting

The 911 call came in from a frantic mother in Detroit who said her daughter had a mental illness, a gun and had assaulted her and her own son.

"My daughter just jumped on me I came to check on her and she … she’s a schizophrenic. She done hit my grandson. He’s bleeding," the woman can be heard saying on the recording on Nov. 10 played during a news conference Monday. "Can you please send an officer? She needs to get some help. I want to press charges."

What happened next led the police chief to order the suspension of two police officers and a supervisor who arrived at 6:30 p.m. at the scene in the 15700 block of Meyers near the Lodge freeway on the city's northwest side: Police fatally shot the 27-year-old woman after a struggle with police ensued over the gun she carried, which was loaded but never fired.

Circumstances, police Chief James White said, required immediate entry into the home, with two children inside at the time that the woman was experiencing mental health issues, but those circumstances provided even “more of a reason” to ensure there was a plan of action in place.

“My expectations for (supervisors) is that they take leadership and command … we have to take command and control of those situations and scenes,” White said. Later, he said of the supervisors: “I need leaders at all times to lead.”

White announced the suspensions at the news conference, saying the investigation into the department’s handling of the shooting was underway, but the evidence had raised enough concern to warrant action.

“I am exercising my authority immediately,” White said. “... I’m not saying we failed, but I have concerns with my supervisors and their ability to lead on that particular scene.”

A second supervisor will be placed on administrative duty.

The investigation is being handled by Michigan State Police, who have shared video and other evidence with the chief.

The decision about whether the officers and supervisor will receive pay during the suspensions will be up to the city’s Board of Police Commissioners.

“The suspension will stand … the only thing (the commissioners) will look at is whether it will be with or without pay,” White said. A decision should come within the next week, he said.

During the news conference, White said evidence raised concern about the supervisors’ ability to lead, noting that he holds those in supervising positions to more stringent standards. White said he concluded that some of the officers involved should have "had a better strategy."

White said one of the officers who is suspended fired at the victim; the second officer under suspension did not fire shots.

He said some of his concerns also included the pace at which the department moved.

“I look at everything. I look at every aspect of what we do," he said. "These are very difficult decisions. I can tell you I haven’t gotten much sleep. … I take taking an officer’s job very seriously.”

White said the day after the shooting that when officers arrived at the scene within 10 minutes of the first of two calls from the woman's mother, they attempted to deescalate the scene. After officers tried to determine if the children were OK, the woman became agitated and closed the front door of the home before coming back out; she reemerged and talked with police. At that point, officers had surrounded the home and entered the house while she was distracted, White said.

"When the officers rushed inside the door when the door was open she went for a gun and there was a struggle for that gun at which time officers fired shots," White said. "She did not shoot ... when they (officers) rushed into the house, she reaches or runs towards the gun, gets the gun and then there's a struggle between the first officer inside the home and her."