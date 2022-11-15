Detroit police shoot passenger who fled traffic stop, chief says

An investigation has been launched to learn if a passenger shot by Detroit police Tuesday after he fled a traffic stop involving an SUV with an improper plate opened fire on officers, officials said.

The passenger was struck once in the thigh during the incident on the city's west side. Officers rendered aid until EMS transported him to a hospital, where he was listed in temporary serious condition, police Chief James White said.

Officers with the department's Second Precinct were patrolling when they spotted an SUV with an improper plate, police White told reporters.

The SUV was near Joy and Strathmoor around 3:25 p.m., the department said, when the driver fled on Strathmoor. The passenger jumped out and ran, leading officers on a chase, White said.

Police are seeking the driver of the vehicle.

Police are working to determine how the shooting unfolded, White said.

"Right now, we’re looking at if (the passenger) fired at us" before an officer shot the passenger, the chief said.

Police recovered a ski mask and a handgun from the scene, he told reporters.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-2260. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Tuesday's incident came the week after officers fatally shot a 27-year-old woman at a home on Meyers on Nov. 10 when a struggle with police ensued over a gun she carried.

The woman's mother reported she was in a mental health crisis and had assaulted relatives, according to a 911 tape played during a news conference Monday.

White said two officers and a supervisor have been suspended and a second supervisor is on administrative duty.

Michigan State Police are handling the investigation into the Nov. 10 shooting.