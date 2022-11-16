Duggan announces lead staff changes, creates new roles in Detroit's administration

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced Wednesday new roles for five staff members of his administration.

Longtime legislative policy officer, Stephanie Washington has been named Duggan’s new chief of staff.

Washington will oversee governmental affairs, communications and media relations. She'll focus on strategy, coalition building and making sure residents are aware of available programs. Washington joined the administration when the mayor took office in January 2014. She most recently served as director of governmental affairs and as liaison to elected officials at local, state and federal levels to develop legislative priorities. Washington's salary as chief of staff is $168,000.

Washington replaces Trisha Stein, who has been serving as chief of staff since January 2021. Stein moves to chief strategy officer, a newly created role to drive initiatives including mental health, sustainability, data governance and census. Stein will work closely on revamping mental health co-response initiatives with the Detroit Police Department and improving transparency and accountability of city departments by managing data, reports and dashboards.

Stein has more than 25 years of public policy experience, the office said. As chief of staff, she oversaw initiatives spanning multiple departments, including spearheading ARPA and census outreach. Her salary as chief strategy officer is $168,000.

Carrie Jones Grace, former senior adviser, has been named deputy chief of staff. Grace will oversee day-to-day operations including scheduling, constituent relations and the mayor’s office budget.

As senior adviser, Grace oversaw the successful expansion of the Project Clean Slate expungement program and the administration’s role in the Detroit Promise scholarship program, which is helping thousands of Detroit high school graduates attend college for free. Prior to joining the Duggan administration in 2019, Jones was the executive director of the Michigan Venture Capital Association, where she worked with 115 member organizations focused on marketing Michigan’s growing role as a center of innovation and entrepreneurship. Her salary as deputy chief of staff is $148,000.

She replaces Elisa Malile, who will now serve as chief of external affairs, another new role in the administration.

Malile will be managing all things related to the NFL Draft next year, including working with multiple departments to ensure a seamless event. She will also be responsible for strategy, development, planning and execution of external events and management of mayor’s office administrative staff. Malile, whose family immigrated to Metro Detroit from Albania in 1995, joined the Duggan administration in 2018 as deputy chief of staff. During her time in that role, she was responsible for managing the city’s COVID-19 mass testing and vaccination sites and oversaw the city’s response to the historic flooding of 2021, including working closely with FEMA and the SBA. Her salary as chief of external affairs is $123,000.

Lastly, Melia Howard has been named director of community relations, another new role in the administration.

Howard formally served as special projects manager. As director of community relations, she will coordinate the mayor's appointees to the city’s boards and commissions, as well as serve as a liaison to external unions. She will continue to serve as the mayor's adviser to large-scale projects. Prior to her work as special projects manager, Howard served as District 5 manager for the Department of Neighborhoods for more than three years, where she managed community relationships and helped residents with their day-to-day concerns. Her salary as director of community relations is $98,000.

The new roles will begin effective Monday, Duggan said, adding he's grateful of his team's willingness to take on impactful roles.

“These are all members of our team who have excelled beyond the scope of their current positions and have expressed an eagerness and an ability to contribute at a higher level,” Duggan said in a statement. “I am grateful for the work they and our larger team are doing to fundamentally change the quality of life of Detroiters and expand the opportunities available to them.”

