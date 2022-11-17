Barricaded gunman on Detroit's west side in custody

A gunman who barricaded himself in a home on Detroit's west side for several hours Thursday morning after allegedly shooting and killing another man with whom he'd had a dispute over an Amazon package is in custody, police said.

Police said the situation began early Thursday morning in the 8500 block of Robson Street near Joy Road. Authorities said officers were called to the scene for a report of shots fired at about 6:45 a.m.

"(The suspect) wanted me to listen to his initial complaint so we walked and talked," Detroit Police Chief James White said. "It came down to him really just wanting the police department to hear his side of the story.

"The unfortunate thing is someone lost his life this morning," White said. "A sad day for the deceased's family but a good day that we were able to get the suspect into a hospital."

Meanwhile, a police bomb squad went into the house to recover weapons the man had inside the home, the chief also said.

When police arrived at the scene early Thursday morning, they found a victim suffering from an obvious gunshot wound laying in the street, they said. The suspect in the shooting then barricaded himself in a home.

"He (was) upset over a number of different issues," White said earlier Thursday. But the biggest issue, the chief said, appears to be a fight he had with a neighbor over a package delivered by Amazon last year.

The dispute resulted in the suspect being charged with a misdemeanor. The suspect was recently sentenced to 60 days in jail, according to the chief.

After the suspect barricaded himself in the home, he contacted a media outlet and said he was going to harm himself, the chief said.

The chief said the suspect will get the help from mental health professionals he needs before he faces charges stemming from the homicide. He credited the department's crisis negotiation team for resolving the incident peacefully.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez