Detroit transit chief promises paratransit will improve under $49M contract, riders say 'we're not caving'

Detroit's Executive Director of Transit Mikel Oglesby is pleading for riders and the City Council to jump on board with a new plan to improve paratransit services for disabled residents; however, some riders and advocates aren't buying in.

Days ahead of the final vote on the controversial $49 million five-year paratransit contract with Transdev, Oglesby said he has gone over the new format extensively and will continue to in hopes perspectives will change at the last minute.

The city's new contract with the controversial French-based transportation company will change in the new year, he promised.

"This isn't going to be business as usual," Oglesby said in an interview with The Detroit News Thursday.

Transdev, which has done business in the city for the last six years, will change from an operator to a city provider if the new contract through 2027 is approved Tuesday by the council. Scheduling, reservations, dispatching and customer service complaints will be done in-house, Oglesby said.

The council has postponed voting on the transportation contract for the past three weeks after disabled riders protested that Transdev is unreliable, uses faulty equipment and has poorly trained staff. They are skeptical Transdev can be held accountable for another five years.

City Council Members Gabriela Santiago-Romero, Pro Tem James Tate, Fred Durhal II and Coleman A. Young II have punted the vote in previous meetings, demanding Oglesby to provide an alternative and questioning what more can be done to reconcile with disabled riders. However, Oglesby has returned each week saying there is no alternative as the city only received two bids for the work.

Durhal said he understands riders' concerns and said pulling the additional funding would create a tight budget but is worthy of another conversation.

"I don't think we want service sacrificed for anyone. I don't want it to be looked at that it's at the cost of our disabled riders," Durhal said. "I'd like to come to some happy medium. It may be up to this council to increase DDOT's budget to accommodate the paratransit services."

If the new contract is not approved, starting Dec. 28, riders will be notified that service will drop from 1,000 rides per day to a limit of 300 rides, Oglesby said.

This will likely be prioritized by medical needs as many riders use the service to get dialysis injections; however, "That's still 700 people in the city of Detroit each day who won't be able to make it to the grocery store and other places," he said.

Oglesby broke the new contract down for The Detroit News in a final plea that riders would get on board before the City Council goes on recess next week through Jan. 8.

Who is responsible

Under the new contract, starting Dec. 30, some services that were previously handled by Transdev will be brought in-house. If approved, DDOT will take on the scheduling of rides and reservations, responsibility for customer service questions and complaints, the eligibility certification process, oversight of the providers, vehicle maintenance and service delivery.

"We've already hired 22 of 32 individuals that will be taking on that work, including an executive manager with 30 years of paratransit experience, Michael Stanley. These are DDOT employees who will be handling this in our new structure," Oglesby said. "We've taken the portions that Transdev didn't do well and we will have better service moving forward, there's no doubt about it."

Someone has to actually run the vans and that's when the city put out a request for proposals for companies to bid on the work. Only two passed the city's process — Transdev and Whitmore Lake-based People's Express Inc. Earlier this month, the City Council approved a $16 million contract for People's Express Inc., which will handle 30% of rides. Transdev is expected to handle the remaining 70%.

"Transdev's role will be to provide insurance and assume a liability for these small companies providing rides. They do not own any vehicles," Oglesby said. "We need vehicles to run the show and that's what the RFP (request for proposal) was for so we're bringing them on in a complete different role."

If the council does not approve the contract, riders will be without full service for at least three months or until a new bid comes through in the new year, he said.

"We can terminate at any time if we feel that the vendors are not providing adequate services," Oglesby said. "Not only that, if we go into this contract with the intent to remove them, they have the ability to say nevermind. If that is the case, or if the City Council does not approve it, we are committed to providing the best service we can at 30%."

Riders push back

Stephan Handshu, who is blind, said fixed routes don't work properly for everyone and that's why paratransit is needed. Growing up in New York, he said he never used paratransit until moving to Detroit.

"We don't want to lose service, we need it," Handshu said. "The entire transportation issue in Detroit is a disaster. I wish the council would be more proactive researching. Alternatives should not mean asking Director Oglesby to answer questions for them. He never gives up."

They're concerned over Transdev maintaining training of the subcontractors after riders said last year that they had waited hours for pickups and some who are blind were sometimes dropped off at the wrong addresses.

It may be too late and someone should be responsible for not putting the proposal out earlier, Handshu said.

"We would accept the five-year contract without Transdev in it," he said. "Why can't they go to People's Express and say, 'Can you take on the three subcontractors that Transdev is taking on to do the 70%?' but no one has brought that to the table. It's being brought to us with no alternative."

Riders have asked for a shorter contract with Transdev, but Oglesby said it would cost $1 million more to shorten the duration from five years to three years.

The problem is not a lack of understanding, said Lisa Franklin, founder of Warriors on Wheels of Metropolitan Detroit.

"This is where the department falls short. They knew where our position was even before the RFP was put out or Oglesby was on the scene," she said. "They should have have a backup plan because we've been at the LAC (Local Advisory Council) meetings, community meetings and private. How much more do you need to hear from ridership that this company stinks? I don't know where they fell short in processing complaints. They've ignored so much that we just stopped."

Franklin said she feels the department is using the riders as scapegoats for not having an alternative.

"They're trying to place the blame on us, but we're not caving," said Franklin, who uses a wheelchair. "This is why our back is up against the wall. We don't know what type of stronghold Transdev has on the city. If the city was working in our best interest we wouldn't be here. What assurance do we have?"

