1 dead, 1 injured in single-vehicle rollover crash on I-75 at I-96
One person is dead and another injured after a rollover crash early Friday morning on Interstate 75 at Interstate 96 in Detroit, Michigan State Police said.
Troopers were called at about 3:30 a.m. to a location on southbound I-75 near westbound I-96 for a report of a one-car rollover crash.
According to a preliminary investigation, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it rolled over. The driver and a 21-year-old passenger were ejected from the vehicle, police said.
Medics took the driver to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. However, the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.
They also said they suspect the driver of being impaired during the crash and are getting a warrant to take a sample of his blood.
