Mistrial declared in murder case against accused Seven Mile Bloods leader Arnold

Detroit — A federal judge Friday declared a mistrial in the homicide case against Billy Arnold, the accused Seven Mile Bloods gang leader portrayed by FBI agents as a masked killer terrorizing residents of the east side of Detroit and targeting rivals on Instagram hit lists.

Jurors deliberated parts of six days before convicting Arnold of one gun crime but U.S. District Judge George Caram Steeh declared a mistrial on 22 other charges, including two murder counts that carried mandatory life prison sentences. Instead, Arnold could conceivably be freed soon because the gun crime is punishable by a maximum 10 years in prison, and he has been jailed while awaiting trial since 2015.

The mistrial marked a staggering disappointment in another high-profile case for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Detroit that was filed amid attempts to stem violence committed by members of what was considered Detroit's strongest gang in the deadliest part of America's most violent big city. Prosecutors during President Donald Trump's administration signaled they would pursue the death penalty upon conviction of the most serious charges, a position reversed after President Joe Biden was sworn into office last year.

It was not immediately clear whether federal prosecutors would retry the case. Arnold waited seven years to stand trial, a wait prolonged by the COVID-19 pandemic and debate over whether Arnold should be put to death upon conviction of the most serious charges.

His lawyer, Maria Mannarino, declined comment Friday.

There was no immediate comment from U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison.

During her administration, the office has suffered a string of several defeats and outcomes that snapped a prolonged period of success in high-profile cases dating back more than a decade. In June, jurors convicted Darrick Bell of three drug crimes, acquitted him of one sex-trafficking charge and deadlocked on four other sex counts that threatened to send him to prison for life after being accused of enslaving more than a dozen women and selling drugs at the Victory Inn motel in Detroit.

The case drew broad interest due to the scope of the alleged crimes and because Bell, a six-time felon and convicted killer so elusive he was known on the streets by the nickname "Ghost," disappeared in early 2017. He led federal agents on a prolonged manhunt spanning three states until being captured in July 2019.

Also in June, jurors acquitted several Metro Detroit doctors, including Dr. Rajendra Bothra, who were accused of a health care fraud scheme. Bothra and his former employees, Ganiu Edu, David Lewis and Christopher Russo were found not guilty of more than 40 federal counts.

The Arnold case, meanwhile, was chronicled in "Death by Instagram," a serial narrative in The Detroit News in 2018 that described how federal prosecutors locally had used racketeering laws to secure almost 100 convictions of violent gangsters, bikers, methamphetamine dealers and former Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick. So far, approximately 20 people in the Seven Mile Bloods case have been convicted of federal crimes.

Arnold, 36, is accused of killing two men and trying to kill eight others while helping lead a violent street gang that from 2008-15 fueled the nation's opioid crisis by distributing OxyContin pain pills and other drugs. The gang's turf, dubbed "The Red Zone," was part pharmacy, part shooting gallery and part rap studio where gang members distributed drugs, launched attacks on rivals and shot music videos on street corners in the 48205 ZIP code, known by some locals as "4820-Die."

The trial started in early October and featured a prosecution that included evidence seized during a series of raids, Instagram hit lists, text messages, cellphone location data and rap videos featuring Arnold that were designed to intimidate rivals. Based on testimony in earlier cases involving members of the gang, prosecutors were expected to portray Arnold as the leader of an organized criminal enterprise and a killer but no government witnesses had testified seeing Arnold fire fatal gunshots.

He was accused of committing murder in the aid of racketeering in connection with the deaths of Djuan “Neff” Page, 22, and Dvante “Little” Roberts, 19, during separate drive-by shootings in Detroit.

Defense lawyers in earlier trials involving Seven Mile Bloods members characterized the gang as a group of childhood friends, freelance hustlers engaged in unorganized crime. The defense teams faulted the government for unnecessarily filing a complex racketeering conspiracy charge punishable by up to life in prison that lets prosecutors link multiple people to a variety of crimes in a single case.

rsnell@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @robertsnellnews