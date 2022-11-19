Shooting reported outside Detroit tree lighting, police say

Detroit police confirmed a shooting was reported Friday night downtown near the 19th annual Tree Lighting event.

The incident was near Griswold and Michigan Avenue, said Cpl. Dan Donakowski of the Detroit Police Department.

Other details, including if anyone was injured, were not immediately available.

The gunfire came as a crowd of thousands descended downtown to watch as an illuminated giant tree at Campus Martius Park kicked off the holiday season.

