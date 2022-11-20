Shoppers look for unique in holiday gifts at Detroit's Eastern Market

Detroit's Eastern Market has added "Holiday Markets" to give shoppers more opportunities to get Christmas trees, handcrafted jewelry, art, clothing and more this season.

Eastern Market operates Saturdays year-round, but until Dec. 24, the farmers market has added seven dates including Sunday, for people shopping for Thanksgiving meals and early on Christmas Eve, for those doing last-minute shopping.

Beth Ingram, owner of Ingram's Fine Candies, was selling her Christmas-themed red, white, and green Belgian chocolates at the market Sunday, for the opening of the seasonal marketplace. She has been selling sweets at the market for nine years. She's noticed a difference in shopping trends this year compared to pre-pandemic.

"People are happy to be out. They're spending lots of money and they've generally been happy to get back out shopping," Ingram said.

"Holiday spirit" brought Rhonda Barron from Ann Arbor to the Eastern Market. She said she comes to the Holiday Markets to get red, fresh greenery and Christmas presents every year.

This year, she bought body creams and got her a sister a mug.

"That's especially why we come here: just because it's not mass-produced and we can get individual gifts. We love the jewelry, the uniqueness of it," Barron, 53, said.

Phyllis Andras of Detroit walked through indoor sheds at the marketplace to Christmas shop for her three children and five grandchildren. "We love it," she said.

"The pricing may be a little bit steeper than it was (last year), but not crazy where you can't afford it," Andras, 75, said, adding that the variety, food trucks and the experience brings her out to the market every year.

Kimberly Foster and her partner were selling purses, mittens, hats, scarves and other winter apparel near the entrance of one of the indoor sheds. She's from Detroit, has been a vendor at the marketplace for nine years and is surprised to still find customers who have never been to Eastern Market.

She said Sunday's traffic was a little slower, maybe due to lack of awareness. "I think a lot of people still don't know today is the first day of the Holiday Market," she said. "I still get customers that say, 'Oh my God, this is my first time down here.'"

Holiday Markets

∗9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Thanksgiving food shoppng

∗10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 27

∗10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 4

∗10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 11

∗10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 18

∗6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 24, last-minute gifts and food shopping