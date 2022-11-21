Detroit man charged with killing neighbor in alleged Amazon package dispute

Detroit — A Detroit man who police say barricaded himself in his home after shooting his neighbor over a dispute about an Amazon package has been charged with murder, according to the prosecutor's office.

Detroit police were sent at 6:47 a.m. Thursday to a home in the 8580 block of Robson Street for a report of a shooting, according to a press release from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

When they arrived, they found 61-year-old Michele Elder lying face-down in the street with a gunshot wound to the head, according to the press release. Elder was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe Elder's neighbor, Michael Lackey, 59, shot Elder, then barricaded himself in his home, according to the press release. He surrendered himself to police after a several hour standoff and was taken into custody.

"(The suspect) wanted me to listen to his initial complaint so we walked and talked," Detroit Police Chief James White said Thursday. "It came down to him really just wanting the police department to hear his side of the story."

White said Lackey was upset about a number of things but seemed to be most concerned about a fight he had with Elder over a package delivered by Amazon last year.

Lackey was charged with first-degree murder, witness retaliation and two counts of felony firearm. He was remanded to the Wayne County Jail Sunday during his arraignment. Lackey did not have an attorney listed in court records.

