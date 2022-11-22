Detroit animal shelter at capacity, waiving all fees Thanksgiving week

The Detroit Animal Care Shelter says its over capacity and needs help in either adopting or fostering an animal this season.

The shelter, located at 7401 Chrysler Dr., said Tuesday it continues to prioritize placing as many animals as it can and can only transfer so many. In the hopes people will find their "furever friend," the shelter is waiving all fees throughout Thanksgiving week.

The shelter is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. On Thursday and Friday the shelter will only be open noon to 2 p.m.

All dogs and cats will be fully vaccinated, sterilized and microchipped.

“We want anyone who is considering getting a pet for the holidays to come and check out our many deserving dogs who are in need of homes,” said Detroit Animal Care Director Mark Kumpf. “Like shelters across the state, we are over capacity. We are asking everyone to please consider adopting or even fostering one of our dogs.”

To see many of the animals that are up for adoption visit their Facebook page.

