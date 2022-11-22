Detroit City Council 'regrettably' OKs $49 million paratransit contract for 5 years

Detroit — Down to the wire, the City Council on Tuesday approved a controversial $49 million, five-year paratransit contract for Transdev, a French company that has been accused of providing subpar service to Detroit's disabled riders.

The nine-member council voted 5-3, with councilmembers Latisha Johnson, Mary Waters, and Angela Whitfield Calloway voting against the contract. The other five members said they were regrettably voting for it to keep rides operating in the new year. District 3 Councilman Scott Benson was absent Tuesday.

It was a stressful vote for councilmembers who felt they were given a lose-lose dilemma: Either pass the Transdev contract with no other alternative, against the wishes of riders, or vote it down and sacrifice 70% of disabled transit services in the new year and potentially put the city in a legal challenge to restart the contract bidding process.

Detroit's Executive Director of Transit Mikel Oglesby pleaded before the council and public that Transdev is the only contract bid on the city's request for proposals. He warned if not approved Tuesday, services would operate at 30% in the new year and DDOT will attempt to provide the best service it can.

The paratransit community has called for an end to Transdev, the main provider officials say has operated poorly in the city over the last six years. They have also asked for a reduced contract to hold the company accountable.

However, Oglesby has promised that in the new year, service "will not be business as usual" as DDOT has taken a majority of their operations in-house. He also stated that reducing the contract would not be possible "because it would destroy the integrity of the bidding process and open the city to potential legal challenges by companies who may bid on a shorter contract."

"We feel everyone's passion as we attempt to move forward with some type of service. If City Council does not approve this contract today, we would move forward with what we have," Oglesby said. "Our service is going to be better either way because we're taking over several services."

The City Council postponed this vote for the last three weeks before it was approved Tuesday during its last session before recessing until Jan. 2. They have been reviewing this contract since October.

Earlier this month, the council unanimously approved a $16 million contract with People's Express Inc. based out of Whitmore Lake, which will aid Transdev and conduct 30% of rides. Both contracts are through Dec. 31, 2027.

Typically, the city does 1,000 paratransit rides each day for an estimated 130,000 disabled Detroiters.

"I'm satisfied that rider's concerns are coming under the umbrella of DDOT," Pro Tem James Tate said to Oglesby. "The lion's share of what Transdev did will now fall under DDOT with a referendum on your leadership. What we've been talking about isn't different services, but a time clock. If this passes, I'm looking forward to holding you accountable."

Christopher Samp, director of the Office of Disability Affairs, said plans were transparent between DDOT and their office. He said transit services are essential and must keep running.

"Moving forward, I'll be working with DDOT to make sure the quality is improved and we will include the disability community," he said.

Debating a 'bad situation'

District 2 Councilwoman Angela Whitfield Calloway said she's against the contract with Transdev and wished leaders would have brought an alternative to the table.

"The past problems with Transdev's services are well documented and deserves a vote against the contract," she said. "There's no reason to believe Transdev will be held accountable. Although the new RFP (request for proposal) will take months, it's far better than suffering for another five years. I am aware of the possible legal liability that may arise during the re-bid process, however, this is far less than another five years of subpar service."

City Council President Mary Sheffield said it's unfortunate that the council was put into a "bad situation." She also said the Council should have had more time to review responses to the RFP, which were submitted over the summer.

"I cannot stress enough that the council be presented well in advance, especially with $49 million at stake. If we vote this down, our offices will be flooded with riders trying to get service," she said.

Then, Sheffield unconventionally stopped the vote to ask leaders of two disability advocacy groups, Lisa Franklin with Warrior on Wheels and Richard Clay with the Federation of the Blind, who were present if they would be OK with a 70% reduction in service should the Council vote against the contract.

"I know your back is against the wall, ours is too. By no means would we be OK with that, but we should not allow Transdev to mistreat us for another five years," Franklin said. "They promised us Transdev would not be part of the equation and (DDOT) knew that (Transdev) would be in May when the RFP was released and didn't bring it to you until October."

District 7 Councilman Fred Durhal II said he was torn, as the restructured deal had a substantial impact to service either way.

"I'm not happy that I have to vote on this today in its current form. You're almost leaving us with no choice," he said. "To echo Tate, I will be keeping a very close eye on the performance. Some of the horror stories I've heard from the Disability Task Force of providers dropping someone off in the middle of the night, at the wrong location, or at the casino ... and if not for a good Samaritan, we would not know ... The training piece is the biggest in these contracts. Who will be training these drivers and how. I, in good conscious, can not sacrifice 70% of service."

At-large Councilwoman Mary Waters simply said, "Transdev service was so horrible, they shouldn't have been allowed to bid on this contract. Riders are willing to sacrifice future service to not have them for another five years."

District 6 Councilwoman Gabriela Santiago-Romero said she's worried but "I fear that if we don't approve this, too many will be without service."

Bringing some services in-house

Transdev will be paid per trip at an increase from $15.60 to $40 going to the service. Riders will continue to pay a normal fair rate. DDOT is requiring 80 to 100 drivers for paratransit.

Detroit officials said they would be taking more oversight from Transdev, which riders have been advocating for.

DDOT will take on the scheduling of rides and reservations, responsibility for customer service questions and complaints, the eligibility certification process, oversight of the providers, vehicle maintenance and service delivery.

"We've already hired 22 of 32 individuals that will be taking on that work, including an executive manager with 30 years of paratransit experience, Michael Stanley. These are DDOT employees who will be handling this in our new structure," Oglesby said. "We've taken the portions that Transdev didn't do well and we will have better service moving forward, there's no doubt about it."

Transdev will now have an operational role, while the city will take on the administrative role of reserving rides, scheduling, dispatching and transmitting through its in-house contract manager not only for People Express but also for the three subcontractors within its transit bundle.

The department said it intends to implement a scorecard measuring accident frequency rates, tracking on-time pickups and drop-offs and looking at the number of trips per hour provided on the sources. Data for the key performance indicators will be collected daily by DDOT, compiled and provided to service providers at weekly meetings and on a quarterly basis to the local advisory council and the City Council.

District 4 Councilwoman Latisha Johnson called for the Office of Auditor General to review the quality performance of the new system.

ADA paratransit services were prioritized when the City Council approved the fiscal year budget in April. About $72.3 million in the city's general fund will support improvements to DDOT transit service and the People Mover. It included a $5.8 million increase to improve paratransit services and vehicle operations.

"What other choice do we have? It's unfortunate," Santiago-Romero said.

