Police seek tips on shootings after Detroit tree lighting

Nearly a week after a double non-fatal shooting in Detroit happened just blocks away from the city's annual tree lighting ceremony at Campus Martius, police are looking for people who may have been near that area at the same time and have information.

The shooting happened around 9:55 p.m. Friday in the area of Michigan Avenue and Griswold. Two 15-year-old boys were shot and sustained non-fatal injuries.

One of the victims ran to the area near Buffalo Wild Wings on Randolph after the shooting. On Friday, police said they believe the two shootings are related.

Police encourage anyone with information regarding the shootings to reach out to the third precinct at (313) 596-1340. Information also can reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

hmackay@detroitnews.com