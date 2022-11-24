Thanksgiving parade launches holiday season in Detroit

Brisk temperatures to start the day didn't deter paradegoers Thursday from celebrating the holiday with America's Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit.

Thousands lined Woodward as floats, balloons, marching bands, dance teams and more traveled nearly three miles down the route.

The parade is broadcast in more than 185 television markets across the country, organizers say, but for many, it was worth it to travel to the city to see it in person. Laurel Lautensack and her daughter, Mina, came up from Columbus to watch the festivities.

Avid Bills fans, the family was in the city for the second time in five days to watch their team play at Ford Field. But the chance to see the parade was something they couldn't pass up, Laurel said. Speaking before the parade stepped off, Laurel and Mina said they were looking forward to seeing what the floats were like.

"It's supposed to be great," Laurel said. "We figured it would be worth it to check it out while we're already here.

Kathy Duncan, a friend of the Laurensacks' from Fremont, Ohio, agreed.

"I've heard if you can't do Macy's, Detroit is the place to be," Duncan said, referring to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

Other traveled into the city from around the metro area. Kristan Davis and her family, including her husband Wycell and her daughter Brooklyn, left their house in Farmington Hills around 6 to get a prime viewing spot for the parade.

Both Kristan and Wycell wanted to see the parade in person after years away, they said. It is their daughter's first time visiting in person.

"It's great, just being part of the festivities," Kristan said. "I'm looking forward to the new floats and being part of this. It's a great day for a parade."

America's Thanksgiving Parade is the second largest Thanksgiving parade in the country. It featured more than two dozen floats, organizers said, as well as nearly 200 "distinguished clowns," five giant balloons and eight marching bands.

In Thursday's parade, Jalen Rose and Reverenend Dr. Wendell Anthony served as the grand marshals. Jalen Rose, a Detroit native and a member of the University of Michigan's "Fab Five" basketball team, now works as an ESPN analyst and a philanthropist. Anthony is president of the Detroit branch of the NAACP, the largest chapter in the country, and serves on the NAACP National Board of Directors. He has been pastor of Fellowship Chapel in Detroit for nearly 40 years.

Other celebrities in the parade included skateboard Tony Hawk, Olympians Nick Baumgartner and Megan Keller, and Ava Swiss, an Oxford High School alumna who was a finalist on America's Got Talent's 17th season.

Perhaps the most important attendee to many audience members was none other than Santa Claus, who traveled the parade on a large float with reindeer in front of him. The final participant in the parade, Santa was given the key to the city of Detroit at the end of the route.

"It was very good to see him but I think he's got to get back to work now," Kyla Morris, 6, from St. Clair Shores, told The News after seeing Santa. "He's only got a few weeks until Christmas and I bet he has a lot to get done before then."