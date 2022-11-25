Detroit police seek tips in Thanksgiving morning fatal shooting

Detroit — Police are investigating a Thanksgiving day shooting that left one man dead on the city's west side.

The shooting happened around 9 a.m. in the 19400 block of San Juan. A witness heard shots fired and observed an adult man lying in the street, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. No suspects have been arrested, according to Detroit police.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Detroit police at (313) 267-4600 or report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

hmackay@detroitnews.com