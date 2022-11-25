Man fatally shot on I-96 Service Drive on Detroit's west side

Detroit — A man in his 20's was fatally shot in a car chase on the city's west side, police said.

The shooting occurred at 7:30 p.m. in the area of westbound Interstate 96 Service Drive and Vaughn. The driver of a green Dodge Charger was fatally shot, police said.

Police said a gray SUV possibly was chasing the victim.

Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to contact Detroit police at (313) 267-4600.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_