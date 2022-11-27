1 killed, 1 injured in shooting outside gentlemen's club in Detroit

Detroit — Two people were shot, one fatally, outside the Truth Gentlemen's Club in Detroit early Sunday, according to the Detroit Police Department.

Police were called at 1:45 a.m. Sunday to the 6200 block of East 8 Mile Road for a double shooting, according to Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski.

They believe a suspect fired shots outside the club, striking two men who also were outside, Donakowski said.

One of the men was killed in the shooting and the other was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Donakowski said he did not have any more information on the shooting.

kberg@detroitnews.com