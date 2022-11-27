Teen allegedly accidentally shoots, kills other teen in Detroit, police say

Detroit — A teenager allegedly accidentally shot and killed another teenage boy early Sunday morning in Detroit, according to police.

Cpl. Dan Donakowski said the teenager was handling a gun when he accidentally shot the other boy. This occurred at about 5 a.m. Sunday in the 16800 block of Mark Twain Street.

The suspect also was injured from the same gunshot and is in stable condition, Donakowski said.

Donakowski did not give further information on the shooting.

kberg@detroitnews.com