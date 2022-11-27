3 teens shot while leaving gathering in Detroit, police say

Detroit — Three teenagers were shot Saturday night while leaving a gathering in Detroit, according to the Detroit Police Department.

The teen boys, two 15-year-olds and one 17-year-old, are all in stable condition, Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said.

They were leaving a gathering at 10:15 p.m. Saturday in the 19100 block of Joy Road when an unknown person shot at them, Donakowski said. All three boys were struck.

kberg@detroitnews.com