Detroit police seek tips on multiple shootings over Thanksgiving weekend

Detroit police are asking the public for information to help solve three weekend shootings, including one that left two teenagers leaving a Sweet 16 birthday party injured and two other fatal shootings.

In one shooting, two 15-year-old partygoers and a 17-year-old exiting Xquisite Events in the 19100 block of Joy Road at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday were shot at from across the street, striking one 15-year-old and the 17-year-old, Detroit Police Chief James White said in a Monday afternoon press conference.

Police are looking for any information in that shooting.

"We have no description at this point," White said. "Anybody that has any recollection of anything that they saw unusual in that area, it would be very helpful for us if we could talk to you."

Police are also looking for a person of interest in a 2 a.m. Sunday shooting that left a 29-year-old male dead on the eighth floor of a building at 400 Monroe St. The shooting occurred after an argument that "seemed to involve one person's ability to hold the elevator for him at which time a shot was fired, he was struck and fatally wounded," White said.

Investigators have a person of interest in this case but need information on him.

In another shooting that took place at 12:25 p.m. Saturday, an 18-year-old male was reported missing in the 9200 block of Burt Road. Officers responded to the location on the report of the missing person where there had "apparently" been an attempt to steal a dog, White said.

"When they were confronted by the homeowner, the two suspects that attempted to steal the dog fled," White said. "Shots were fired and one of the suspects who tried to steal the dog did not meet up with the second suspect and was declared missing by him and his family."

Officers went to the location and found the missing male dead. Police are looking for a suspect in the case.

Police arrested a 31-year-old man in the shooting at a gas station in the 19000 block of Van Dyke Avenue. James Massey-Kelly, an employee of the gas station, has been arrested and charged with homicide after he allegedly shot a customer during an argument after midnight on Thanksgiving.

"He is in fact in custody, poses no threat to the community and has been charged," White said.

In another weekend shooting, in the 16700 block of Mark Twain Street a 16-year-old died after playing with a gun with another 16-year-old at 5 a.m. Sunday apparently without any parental supervision, White said. The other 16-year-old was hit and injured.

The gun went off and went through the injured 16-year-old's hand and then hit the 16-year-old who later died, White said.

Police are investigating this shooting.

"It's troubling to see so many young people come into contact with weapons," White said.

"Adults need to take responsibility and ensure that if they have weapons they are secure and even if the kids bought the guns themselves there still should be some form of parental supervision. It's troubling."

