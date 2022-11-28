Donate to Detroit Goodfellows Monday in Campus Martius

Detroit Goodfellows are set up in Campus Martius downtown Monday, ready with a special edition holiday newsletter to raise money for their annual "No kid without a Christmas" initiative.

The century-old nonprofit will have volunteers in place until 2 p.m. in Campus Martius's northwest garden. Newsletters can be purchased for a donation of any amount.

The Old Newsboys’ Goodfellow Fund of Detroit includes 300 members raising to fund the "No Kid" initative. Each holiday season, the Goodfellows distribute holiday gift boxes to children ages 4 through 13 living in Detroit, Highland Park, River Rouge, Hamtramck, Harper Woods and Ecorse. Each child receives warm clothing, socks, underwear, toys, books, games and a dental kit.

For those that want to donate but can't make it for a paper, the Goodfellows are accepting funds directly on their website. They've reached 25% of their $1.2 million goal.

The Old Newsboys’ Goodfellow Fund of Detroit was founded in 1914 by James J. Brady and is not affiliated with any other Goodfellows organization.

