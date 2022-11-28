Warming centers open in Detroit as emergency shelter use increases

Detroit — Warming shelters have opened in Michigan's largest city for those who need help with escaping winter weather conditions.

Detroiters seeking warmth can go to three shelters, especially encouraged for people experiencing homelessness, officials with the Detroit Health Department and Housing and Revitalization Department said.

All individuals are supervised at all times to ensure the safety and security. They are also provided with hot meals, showering and sleeping accommodations, the city said. Attendees are also encouraged to take advantage of support services available, such as referrals and housing assistance.

“Winter weather creates additional challenges and risks for Detroiters, and the City of Detroit and its partners are dedicated to providing not just an escape from the cold, but also housing services that can help them in the longer term,” said Terra Linzner, homelessness solutions director for the Detroit Housing & Revitalization Department.

As winter approaches, city leaders said the number of people using emergency shelter in Detroit has significantly decreased since 2016, but did experience an uptick this year.

This was expected following the end of the eviction moratorium and stimulus funds running out, officials said. In 2016, 6,643 clients stayed in Detroit’s emergency shelter system. This dropped to 3,428 clients in 2021. In 2022, 4,533 clients so far have stayed in the emergency shelter system, according to Homeless Action Network of Detroit data.

Detroit's homeless response system, called Continuum of Care, is led by the Homeless Action Network. HAND is responsible for general oversite, partners with nonprofits, manages Detroit's grant application to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for funding. Meanwhile, the city's Housing & Revitalization Department is one of the primary funders for emergency shelters.

Warming Center info

Three city-funded warming centers are open now through March 31.

Individuals, families and youth seeking shelter or warming center placements can call (313) 305-0311 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Wednesdays for assistance.

Veterans seeking shelter should go to the Dingell VA Hospital, located at 4646 John R St., Red Tower 2nd Floor, from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays or 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Outside of these hours of operation, or on holidays, those seeking shelter should come in person to one of the following three warming center locations:

Cass Community Social ServicesAddress: 11850 Woodrow Wilson St., Detroit 48206 Phone: (313) 883-2277 Facility open for: Families and single women

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries - Mack Warming CenterAddress: 11037 Mack Ave., Detroit, MI 48214 Phone: (313) 331-8990 Facility open for: Families and single women

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries - Third Street Warming CenterAddress: 3535 Third Ave., Detroit, MI 48201 Phone: (313) 993-6703 Facility open for single men

“With cold weather already here, the City of Detroit has activated warming centers and respite locations to ensure that everyone has a safe place to stay warm,” said Denise Fair Razo, the City of Detroit’s chief public health officer.

For more information regarding shelters and warming centers, call CAM at (313) 305-0311. Anyone can also call that number to speak with staff about available shelter options and alternatives to shelters. Go to www.camdetroit.org/cam-access-points for more information.

Respite daytime locations

In addition to the overnight shelters listed above, the Detroit Public Library also allows Detroiters a place to go to escape cold weather during daytime hours. The libraries are operating under COVID-19 protocols, which includes limited capacity and the mandatory wearing of masks.

Bowen BranchAddress: 3648 W. Vernor/W. Grand Blvd., Detroit, MI 48216Phone: (313) 481-1540 Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Saturday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. / Tuesday, Thursday: noon-8 p.m.

Campbell BranchAddress: 8733 W. Vernor/Springwells, Detroit, MI 48209Phone: (313) 481-1550 Hours: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m./ Monday, Wednesday: noon-8 p.m.

Chandler Park BranchAddress: 12800 Harper, Detroit, MI 48213Phone: (313) 481-1560 Hours: Wednesday and Saturday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. / Thursday: noon-8 p.m.

Duffield BranchAddress: 2507 W. Grand Blvd./14th St., Detroit, MI 48208 Phone: (313) 481-1710 Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Saturday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. / Tuesday and Thursday: noon-8 p.m.

Edison BranchAddress: 18400 Joy/Southfield, Detroit, MI 48228 Phone: (313) 481-1720 Hours: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. / Monday and Wednesday: noon-8 p.m.

Elmwood Park BranchAddress: 550 Chene/Lafayette, Detroit, MI 48207 Phone: (313) 481-1730 Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Saturday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. / Tuesday and Thursday: noon-8 p.m.

Franklin Branch13651 E. McNichols/Gratiot, Detroit, MI • (313) 481-1740 Hours: M, W, Sa: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; T & Th: Noon-8 p.m.

Knapp BranchAddress: 13330 Conant/E. Davison, Detroit, MI 48212 Phone: (313) 481-1770 Hours: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m./ Monday and Wednesday: noon-8 p.m.

Main LibraryAddress: 5201 Woodward Ave., Detroit, MI 48202Phone: (313) 481-1300 Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday noon-8 p.m./ Thursday, Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m./ Sunday: 1-5 p.m.

Parkman BranchAddress: 1766 Oakman Blvd./Linwood, Detroit, MI 48238Phone: (313) 481-1810 Hours: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m./ Monday and Wednesday: noon-8 p.m.

Redford BranchAddress: 21200 Grand River/W. McNichols, Detroit, MI 48219Phone: (313) 481-1820 Hours: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m./ Monday and Wednesday: noon-8 p.m.

Sherwood Forest Branch Address: 7117 W. 7 Mile Rd./Livernois, Detroit, 48221Phone: (313) 481-1840 Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Saturday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday: noon-8 p.m.

Wilder BranchAddress: 7140 E. 7 Mile Rd./Van Dyke, Detroit, 48234 Phone: (313)481-1870 Hours: Monday and Wednesday: noon-8: p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

