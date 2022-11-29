NB I-75 closed at Brush in Detroit after SUV crashes through overpass
Northbound Interstate 75 near Brush Street in Detroit is closed due to a crash, Michigan State Police said.
Troopers were called to the location at about 2 a.m. for a report of a sports-utility vehicle crashing through the Brush Street overpass and falling onto the freeway.
Officials said the vehicle and possibly debris from the overpass struck a vehicle that was traveling on I-75.
They said no major injuries were reported in either vehicle.
Detroit police are investigating the crash because it originated on the overpass, state police officials also said.
