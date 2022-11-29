Police seek tips on Detroit man accused of kidnapping his daughter, 2

Detroit police are asking the public for help to find a man accused of kidnapping his toddler daughter Sunday at knifepoint.

According to investigators, Najja Macon, 35, of Detroit allegedly broke into a home in the 14200 block of Dale Street near Interstate 96 and Telegraph Road at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday. He was armed with a knife when allegedly ran to an upstairs bedroom and took his two-year-old daughter from her mother, 29, without permission.

Police said he then left the home in a silver 2011 Ford Fusion with Michigan License Plate #ESH3955.

Macon is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds.

His daughter, Miyah Macon, was last seen wearing a cotton-candy-colored jacket, pink pants and pink shoes.

Anyone with information about Macon's whereabouts should call the Detroit Police Department's Eighth Precinct at (313) 596-5840 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez