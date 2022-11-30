Families shattered by Oxford shooting share their heartache and hopes
DETROIT

Police investigating death of truck driver found in his semi in Detroit

Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
View Comments

Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a truck driver whose body was found in his vehicle on Interstate 75 near Schaefer Highway in southwest Detroit, officials said.

Troopers were called at about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday to a location on I-75 near Schaefer for a report of a semi-truck blocking the left lane of the freeway.

They arrived and examined the truck's driver and could not find a pulse, officials said. Troopers administered Narcan and called for medics. The drug, used to combat drug overdoses, was not effective and they administered CPR. The police then used a defibrillator, but it did not revive the victim. The troopers continued performing CPR and medics took over when they arrived.

Police said the life-saving measures were unsuccessful and medics pronounced the driver deceased at the scene.

Investigators identified the driver as a 30-year-old man from Taylor. They also said they are still in the process of notifying his next of kin.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

View Comments