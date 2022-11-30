Police investigating death of truck driver found in his semi in Detroit

Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a truck driver whose body was found in his vehicle on Interstate 75 near Schaefer Highway in southwest Detroit, officials said.

Troopers were called at about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday to a location on I-75 near Schaefer for a report of a semi-truck blocking the left lane of the freeway.

They arrived and examined the truck's driver and could not find a pulse, officials said. Troopers administered Narcan and called for medics. The drug, used to combat drug overdoses, was not effective and they administered CPR. The police then used a defibrillator, but it did not revive the victim. The troopers continued performing CPR and medics took over when they arrived.

Police said the life-saving measures were unsuccessful and medics pronounced the driver deceased at the scene.

Investigators identified the driver as a 30-year-old man from Taylor. They also said they are still in the process of notifying his next of kin.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez