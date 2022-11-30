Detroit girl, 2, allegedly kidnapped by father found safe

A 2-year-old Detroit girl who was allegedly kidnapped by her father at knifepoint Sunday has been found safe, police said.

Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said Miyah Macon was "returned and is doing fine." He said the police are not releasing any further information, but said her father dropped the toddler off with a relative.

Police are still looking for her father, Najja Macon, 35, the official said. He added Macon has indicated that he will turn himself in to authorities at some point.

According to investigators, Macon allegedly broke into a home in the 14200 block of Dale Street near Interstate 96 and Telegraph Road at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday. He was armed with a knife when allegedly ran to an upstairs bedroom and took his two-year-old daughter from her mother, 29, without permission.

Police said he then left the home in a silver 2011 Ford Fusion with Michigan License Plate #ESH3955.

Macon is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds.

Anyone with information about Macon's whereabouts should call the Detroit Police Department's Eighth Precinct at (313) 596-5840 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

