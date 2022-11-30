Detroit Police seek tips on Family Dollar armed robbery, shooting

Detroit — A Family Dollar employee was shot during a robbery Tuesday evening and police are seeking information on the two suspects.

The suspects entered the Family Dollar in the 2200 block of W. Davison around 6:00 p.m., according to Detroit police. They demanded money from the victim, a 23-year-old employee, who complied. The suspects then asked for money from one of the cash registers and the victim told him he could not access it, the release said.

One of the suspects fired a shot at the victim and then both fled the scene. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where police say he is in stable condition.

The suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of money. The first was described as a man between 5'11 and 6'0 weighing about 140-170 lbs. He was wearing a black ski mask with white designs, all black clothing, carried a black backpack and was last seen armed.

The second suspect has also been described as male, wearing all black clothing and armed.

The Detroit Police Department asks anyone with information about the suspects or this crime to contact the 10th Precinct at 313-596-1040 or they can report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

hmackay@detroitnews.com