Funding doubled for Detroit, Windsor communities affected by Howe Bridge

An investment plan designed to help Detroit and Windsor communities impacted by the construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge is doubling in size, bridge officials announced Wednesday.

The Community Organization Investment ― which provides funding to support programming, events and small infrastructure improvements in Southwest Detroit's Delray and West Windsor's Sandwich communities ― has increased from a total of $100,000 Canadian to a total of $200,000 Canadian. Each community will receive $147,500 U.S. dollars in funding, an increase from $73,746.

The funding is available to registered non-profits or charitable groups located in or serving Sandwich/West Windsor and Delray/Southwest Detroit communities. The Gordie Howe International Bridge project team will accept applications for amounts ranging from $1,000 to $25,000 (Canadian or $736 to $18,000 U.S.) between Wednesday and Jan. 25.

“The project team is thrilled to increase funding to this popular initiative that supports many local charities and programs on both sides of the border," Michael Hatchell, CEO of Bridging North America. "Expanding the funding will allow for investment in even more initiatives that directly support the communities. We hope to see another year with a large number of submissions to review.”

The Community Organization Investment is a five-year initiative under the Bridge's Community Benefits Plan. In its first three years, $221,000 has been invested in 26 local initiatives, though the amount requested each year through applications has exceeded the previous annual investment of $73,000, officials said. Following consultation with community partners, the project team has committed to increasing the annual investment to $147,000 for the remaining two years of the initiative.

Eligible applications will be reviewed by members of the project’s Local Community Group as well as senior representatives from Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority, Bridging North America and the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The projects selected to receive funding will be announced in spring 2023. Interested organizations can learn more about the 2023 Community Organization Investment initiative, application process and eligibility criteria by visiting GordieHoweInternationalBridge.com or by attending an upcoming virtual or in-person information session.

"The increase in annual Community Organization Investment funding is another example of how the project team listens to the host communities and takes action where possible to meet their unique needs," said Bryce Phillips, CEO of Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority. "I look forward to seeing the initiatives that result from this year’s round of funding."

Detroit City Council member Gabriela Santiago-Romero, who represents southwest in District 6, said residents in impacted communities have had a seat at the table since the beginning to this most recent announcement.

"The doubling of the annual Community Organization Investment for the last two-years of the agreement is a direct result of our residents’ advocacy," she said. "These funds, which will support local nonprofits, will have a tremendous impact on the Delray and Southwest Detroit communities. I am grateful for this ongoing partnership and commitment to collaboration.”

Eligibility and how to apply

Interested organizations are encouraged to download the Community Organizations Investment Application Form and submit electronically to info@wdbridge.com. Those with questions should contact via email at info@wdbridge.com or 1(844) 322-1773.