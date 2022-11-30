Noel Night tweaks tradition after pandemic hiatus

Detroit — Noel Night returns holiday spirit to Midtown Detroit this weekend for the first time since 2020, but there will be noticeable changes and increased security to ensure a peaceful night.

The festival returns Saturday for its 48th annual lineup of music, performances, outdoor activities, art installations and holiday shopping at more than 90 venues. Caroling, Santa Claus sightings and yuletide treats are back and free to the public from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the cultural district on Woodward Avenue and throughout the rest of Midtown from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

"We have a vigorous security plan in place. We have four different agencies that are working together so we have lots of layers of security that night," Sue Mosey, executive director of Midtown Detroit Inc. a nonprofit that supports economic growth and organizes the event, said.

Wayne State Police will join forces with Detroit Police's third precinct and tactical unit, the Wayne County Reserves and Midtown Inc. has contracted a private, off-duty police force called Blue Line Protection to assist.

This year, there is a 10 p.m. curfew for minors under 18 years old that must be accompanied by an adult.

Detroit Police Deputy Chief F.D. Hayes said the partnership will provide adequate staffing to ensure the event stays family-friendly.

"We will have officers visible and posted throughout the entire Noel Night footprint with a key focus on keeping a family friendly environment," Hayes said. "Our focus is on parental responsibility and that 10 p.m. curfew. We don't want large groups of youth gathering and have violence erupt."

In 2019, the last year the event was held, Noel Night welcomed 43,000 attendees, and Mosey is expecting a similar number this year.

There will be no road closures or carriage rides this year due to the QLine street car's operations on Woodward Avenue, which will be free. There will be running shuttles traveling the entire footprint, including one that's ADA-accessible.

Following a 2017 shooting that occurred at Noel Night and two recent shootings at the Detroit Christmas tree lighting, Mosey said they're focused on ensuring it's a safe night.

Prior to the 2017 shooting, 75,000 people on average attended the festival. That night, the shooting injured four teens and generated a frantic, confused melee along both John R and Woodward, where the sheer density of people, some panicked and some unwitting, made it hard for police cars to even access the crime scene.

By keeping streets open with heavy security, Mosey said she hopes attendees will walk or shuttle around the entire Midtown neighborhood.

Notable venues including the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, the College for Creative Studies, Wayne State University, the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, Michigan Science Center, several historic churches and longstanding businesses will be participating.

"We're hoping next year, everyone's back full tilt and they don't have as many other issues that they're dealing with," Mosey said.

Activities mapped out

The lowest point is Peterborough and the Detroit Shipping Company and the most northern point is at Carhartt store, both points will have live bands.

Mosey's advice: "Get here early!"

"Plan on eating and drinking here before or after. Some restaurants would need reservations, there's plenty of casual dining and there are a ton of new places that have opened in the neighborhood since the last Noel Night," she said.

Families have the chance to visit with Santa Claus at: Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History; City Bird; Detroit Historical Museum; Detroit Institute of Arts – Outdoors – South Lawn; Detroit Public Library – Outdoors – Woodward Lawn; Detroit Symphony Orchestra – The Cube; Hannan Center; Scarab Club; University of Michigan Detroit Center; Wayne State University Press.

Holiday Shopping Marketplaces at Noel Night, include: The College for Creative Studies annual alumni and student artist sale in the Walter B. Ford II Building; Fleatroit Junk City pop-up shop in The Majestic Theatre Complex; Shinola’s Midtown Makers Market; Third Man Record’s Holiday Record fair featuring pop-up shops from local record stores selling their vinyls; Wayne State University Winter Art and Retail Market at the Woodward/Warren Park; and the Noel Night Marketplace curated by Ask Jennyfer also located at the Woodward/Warren Park.

Music: Audivi vocal ensemble at First Congregational Church at 6 and 7:15 p.m., Frontier Ruckus at the Magic Stick 7:15 p.m., Alina Moor and Urban Tropical which play classic salsa and Latin American music will be at the Hannan Center at 6:45 and 8 p.m.; Olivia Dear sings folk at Smith & Co. at 7 p.m.; Nessa, a Celtic fusion band, will be at the International Institute of Metro Detroit at 7:45 p.m.; The Brubeck Brothers Quartet performs at Detroit Symphony at 8 p.m.; Stoop Lee captures nostalgic experience at Woodside Bible Church at 8:30 p.m.; Shara Nova sings at First Congregational Church at 9 p.m.; Thornetta Davis crowned "Detroit's Queen of Blues" sings at First Unitarian Universalist Church at 9 p.m.; Luke Winslow-King Band combines Mississippi delta blues, folk and traditional jazz at the Magic Stick at 9 p.m.; Karl Denson's Tiny Universe celebrates its 25th anniversary at Motor City Brewing Works at 9 p.m.; and Soul Rebels blends funk and soul with a brass band at the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit at 9 p.m.

Outdoor installations (5-9 p.m.): Hump The Grinder's Holiday Hair Wars at the DIA north lawn; "Snow angels" by Mariana Carranza at the DIA's John R façade near the Calder sculpture; "Animal Land" a visual metaphor for wildlife in an industrialized world at the DIA's Kirby façade; "Sidewalk Ballet AKA the Arkestral Process," an interactive sculptural installation by Corktown Studios on the DIA's north lawn; "The Story of Time" by the Detroit Puppet Company at the DIA's south lawn; and traditional ice scraping demonstrations at the DIA's Woodward frontage.

Watch: "A Christmas Carol" from 4:30-5:30 p.m. or 7-8 p.m. at the Detroit Film Theatre; "A Snow Queen" performed by the Black and Brown Theatre at 6 p.m., 7 p.m., and 8 p.m. at the Michigan Science Center; and Etienne Charles' Creole Christmas 7:30-9 p.m. at the Wright Museum.

A full list and map available at noelnight.org.

