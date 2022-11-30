Developers detail plans for $1.5B District Detroit project

Detroit — Community members who met with developers Tuesday evening to hear about the proposed $1.5 billion joint venture between the Ilitch family organization and developer Stephen Ross had key questions about the mixed-use development plan including affordable housing, jobs and if the plan would materialize.

The meeting at Cass Technical High School Tuesday was the first of 10 meetings planned under the city's Community Benefits Ordinance since Olympia Development and Related Companies announced their plans. The meetings are a legal requirement in Detroit for large developments seeking tax breaks and similar incentives.

The firms outlined the previously announced 10-project, mixed-use development plan including the timeline. The hope is to have every component completed over the course of five years, said Keith Bradford, president of Olympia Development of Michigan.

"If we can get the right incentives lined up, create the right demand, meet the education component, make sure the pitch works right for the office tenants and which by the way, we're very bullish on that, we're hoping we can get this accomplished over the next five years," he said.

The meeting comes two weeks after the firms released details about the project they say builds on plans for the Detroit Center for Innovation, a $250 million, three-building satellite campus for the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, as well as other development in the area. Olympia is building the center in partnership with New York-based Related Companies, owned by Ross, an UM alumnus and benefactor.

Plans call for 695 mixed-income residential units, 1.2 million square feet of commercial office space, 100,000 square feet of retail and 467 hotel rooms across the 10 properties in downtown Detroit, according to the developers. The project involves the construction of six buildings and the renovation of four buildings. Two of the projects were previously announced when plans for the innovation center were unveiled in December.

Renita Branford, a resident in the nearby Woodbridge neighborhood, said she attended the meeting to learn more about the project. She said was most interested in seeing shopping come to the area.

“I don’t want to have to go to the suburbs to do my shopping,” she said.

When complete, the project will support more than 6,000 jobs and generate more than $500 million in wages annually in the city, officials said. The development will create 12,000 temporary construction-related jobs and generate more than $800 million in wages.

There will be at least 10 meetings scheduled through February.

The nine members in the project’s impact area will be appointed or elected to a neighborhood advisory council. The group is tasked with negotiating with the developer for benefits for the neighborhood, including hiring preferences, recreational amenities and funds for home repairs.

The members will include two appointed by the community, four appointed by the city’s Planning and Development Department and three appointed by Council Members Coleman A. Young II, Mary Waters and Gabriela Santiago-Romero. Nominations will take place during the next community meeting on Dec. 6.

