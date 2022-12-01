Detroit area Catholic churches holding special Advent 'holy hours' leading up to Christmas

A special "holy hour" will be held daily in Metro Detroit Catholic parishes leading up to Christmas, with a focus on adoration of the Eucharist — which Catholics believe is the embodiment of Jesus Christ through consecrated bread and wine.

The devotional will be held at a different church nightly at 7 p.m. during Advent, the liturgical period leading to Christmas.

At some of the churches, the time of prayer will will include music, scripture reading, even preaching, said the Rev. Mario Amore, pastor of St. Aloysius Parish in Detroit. Others may be quiet hours, open for prayer and reflection.

All will feature the Eucharist displayed in a vessel, so Catholics may come before the Lord and pray.

“Christ is present, body, blood, soul and divinity in the Holy Eucharist,” said Amore. “Christmas is all about the word becoming flesh. So in the Eucharist, we believe the word of God, who is Jesus, becomes flesh for us. Through the Holy Eucharist, this is the way he communicates himself … to save us, to give us strength, to be our companion on the way to heaven. There is no better time for this emphasis and focus.”

The special Advent services, which are listed here, are an extension of the "I AM HERE" campaign that was launched in June to inspire people to encounter Jesus Christ in the Eucharist. It is part of the Catholic Church's national "Eucharistic Revival" to last for three years. It is for Catholics and non-Catholics, with an aim of raising awareness of the church's beliefs and teachings.

"It's also to allow people to have an encounter in prayer with Jesus present in the Eucharist," said Amore. "These holy hours is one of the avenues we are using to allow people to have encounters with the Lord."

Another avenue is a podcast with origins in the Archdiocese of Detroit, I Am Here, of stories of people who have had transformative experiences in the presences of the Eucharist.

Nick Switzer, a lifelong Catholic of Wyandotte, is among those who said he had an encounter five years ago when he was 25, attending mass daily at Shrine of the Little Flower in Royal Oak and taking the Eucharist.

At the time, he was contemplating marrying a woman of Protestant faith. He dove into the church's teaching, listened to radio shows and read books.

After going to communion, Switzer said he had the overwhelming sense of the smell of roses. "It was the sign I was praying for," Switzer said.

His now-wife, Madison Switzer, was also praying for a sign, he said, and she was driving and had a a similar explosion of the smell of roses. She chose to convert to Catholicism, and the couple married a year later.

"The Eucharist is that sign we were praying for," said Switzer, who is the business manager of St. Pius X Parish & School in Southgate and the mission support director of the Central Downriver Family of Parishes in Southgate.

He is planning to go to the Eucharist adoration on Dec. 19 at St. Frances Cabrini in Allen Park because he has always imagined what it would be like to be there when Christ was born in Bethleham.

"When we go to adoration, we are with Baby Jesus," said Switzer. "We can go and be there just like those shepherds were that night. We can do that now today. Because he is truly present in the Eucharist.

