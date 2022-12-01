Mamie King-Chalmers, civil rights advocate, passes away at 81

From marching in Birmingham, Alabama, in the 1960s to speaking about civil rights at colleges across the country, Mamie King-Chalmers always stood for justice.

“She was a fighter and she believed in equality for all people,” said her daughter Lasuria Allman.

King-Chalmers, a longtime Detroiter and civil rights advocate whose image was captured in an iconic Life magazine photograph during a civil rights demonstration in Birmingham, died Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. She was 81.

Mamie Ruth King was born June 19, 1941 in Birmingham, Alabama. King’s father, Berry King Sr. was a coal miner for Tennessee Coal and Iron Hampton Slopes Mines and her mother, Mattie Marlowe-King, worked at Marshall Durbin Chicken Factory.

According to her family, it was the mistreatment of King-Chalmers’ enslaved great-grandfather and others under Jim Crow laws that inspired her life’s work as a civil rights advocate. After hearing Martin Luther King Jr. speak during a mass meeting at 16th St. Baptist Church in 1963, King-Chalmers joined the Alabama Christian Movement for Human Rights.

She participated in numerous civil rights demonstrations in the 1960s and was a target of the public safety commissioner, Theophilus Eugene "Bull" Connor, because he thought she was related to Martin Luther King Jr., Allman said. She was not.

“Every time he would see her, he would send the dogs chasing after her,” Allman said.

King-Chalmers was photographed on May 3, 1963 as she and two men were blasted by a firehose during a civil rights demonstration at Kelly Ingram Park. Photographer Charles Moore captured the image that would appear in Life magazine and helped win support for the cause. King-Chalmers would learn in 1997 that another woman, Carolyn McKinstry, claimed to be the woman in the photograph. McKinstry dropped that claim in 2013 following an investigation by The Detroit News. Allen said her mother felt vindicated.

“It was more of a sigh of relief than anything else,” Allman said. “Because of the fact that when you already know that you're great it takes other people to find out that you're great.”

Allman said her mother would recall the force of the water felt like bricks. The two men in the photo, who she later looked for, but never found, shielded her enabling her to run away.

In a 2013 Detroit News article covering King-Chalmers’ visit with a group of 10th graders in Detroit, she recalled how she was on the opposite side of the park when she and a group of fellow protesters were confronted by police dogs. She and others ran to a storefront and were sprayed by the hoses.

"It trapped me in the doorway," King-Chalmers told the students. "The hose was so strong it damaged my hearing."

In 1973, King-Chalmers moved to Detroit and joined the Shrine of the Black Madonna. She attended Wayne County Community College and earned an associate degree in gerontology. She married twice and raised eight children, Allman said. Her husband, Walter Chalmers, died in February of this year.

She spent her life speaking at schools across the country about her experiences. She did charity work passing out toiletries to young women in Detroit and for more than 25 years she would send shoes to children in Ghana and Liberia, Allman said.

“My mom, she loved everyone,” she said. “My mother was a very, very, very important person in our community. In our neighborhoods. She helped with everything, with resources. She gave her money to any kind of project people had to further Black people. She would invest her money and her time in helping the food pantry at the church every Saturday and Wednesday. She was there helping pass out food and my mother is 81 years old. She never stopped moving until … she fell and broke her ankle and her leg and that's what brought my mother downhill.”

Allman said she'll remember her mother for her strength and her determination to change the lives of others.

"That was her life when she woke up in the morning," she said. "Civil rights activist all the way until she went to sleep."

Visitation is scheduled for 5-8 p.m. Dec. 9 at O.H. Pye III Funeral Home, 17600 Plymouth Rd., Detroit. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 10 at the Shrine of the Black Madonna, 7625 Linwood St., Detroit. A memorial service is planned for 1-4 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, 315 E. Warren Ave., Detroit.

cwilliams@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CWilliams_DN