2 sought in non-fatal Nov. 18 shooting on Detroit's east side

Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
Detroit police are asking for the public's help to find two men who in mid-November shot and wounded a woman sitting in a vehicle on the city's east side.

The incident happened at about 3 p.m. on Nov. 18 in the 18100 block of Cornwall near Mack Avenue and Moran Road, officials said.

Detroit police said this man is one of two suspects they are looking for in connection with a non-fatal Nov. 18, 2022, shooting on the city's east side.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 19-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were sitting in a vehicle whentwo men approached them and fired shots. Police said the woman was struck by a round before the suspects ran away.

They also said the woman was taken to a hospital to be treated and was released.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspects should call the Detroit Police Department’s 5th Precinct at (313) 596-5540 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

Police said this man is also wanted in connection with the non-fatal Nov. 18, 2022, shooting.

