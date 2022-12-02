Detroit police seek tips on man wanted in fatal Nov. 23 shooting

Detroit police are asking the public to help find a man wanted in connection with the fatal Nov. 23 shooting of an 18-year-old on the city's west side.

Officials said the shooting happened at about 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 23, 2022, outside of a residence in the 9200 block of Pierson Street near Joy Road and Trinity Street and Rouge Park.

They said Miles Murphy, 36, allegedly fired shots at the victim, fatally wounding him.

Murphy is 6 feet tall and weighs about 290 pounds. Police said he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the shooting or Murphy should call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

