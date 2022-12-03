Detroit police officer shocked by wire responding to car crash

A Detroit police officer was shocked by a live wire Friday as she responded to a two-vehicle vehicle crash on the city's west side.

The incident took place in the 19200 block of Paul Avenue, between Evergreen and the Southfield Freeway, police said.

The officer was hospitalized in stable condition, Detroit police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said Friday. The circumstances surrounding the crash and the status of the occupants of the vehicles were not immediately available.