Duggan to tap emergency powers to fund Detroit's paratransit services

Detroit — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan told The Detroit News Monday he will be exercising emergency powers after receiving a notice from the federal government on law violations surrounding paratransit services for the city's disabled riders.

Detroit has been cited by the Federal Transit Administration for violating federal law following the City Council’s opposition to fully fund paratransit during its final session of the year, resulting in a loss of 70% of service to the city's disabled riders.

"I'm not going to let the disabled of this city be stranded on January 1. I will be exercising emergency powers to put emergency contracts in place to protect our most vulnerable at risk," Duggan said. "I have no explanation for how council could turn down the contracts and qualification for two months and leave people stranded. We'll take action in the next 48 hours."

If city attorneys give the green light, the mayor's emergency powers would bypass the council's previous decision.

Earlier this month, the City Council went through a heated debate on how to push forward on a $49 million five-year paratransit contract with Transdev, a French company accused of providing subpar service to Detroit's disabled riders for the last six years.

Starting Dec. 18, city officials said they won’t accept reservations for the new year unless it’s an urgent medical need. The current contract ends Dec. 30.

However, a letter obtained by The News from the FTA advised city leaders that neither of these actions are permissible under federal law.

Detroit's Department of Transportation has an obligation, both directly as a public entity and as a recipient of federal funding, to ensure that ADA paratransit service continues uninterrupted and cannot prioritize by medical needs, wrote Regional Administrator Kelley Brookins.

"These criteria prohibit any constraints on capacity for ADA complementary paratransit, including waiting lists and trip prioritization of any kind. Paratransit is an integral part of DDOT’s transit system that eligible riders with disabilities depend on to travel to work, educational opportunities, medical appointments, and other daily activities in the same way as the community at large depends on the fixed route system to fulfill the same functions," Brookins wrote to Detroit's Executive Director of Transit Mikel Oglesby on Wednesday.

Prior to the City Council's vote, Brookins warned that failure to ensure the continuation of ADA-compliant paratransit exposes DDOT to the potential for enforcement activities by Federal Transit Authority and Department of Transportation, up to and including loss of federal funding.

"In addition, the U.S. Department of Justice retains independent authority to investigate failure to comply with ADA requirements under any other Federal agency’s jurisdiction, without referral from such agencies. Aggrieved individuals also have an independent right to seek corrective actions through the judiciary system, exposing DDOT to the possibility of private litigation," she reminded them in her most recent letter.

Despite the City Council's recess through the end of the year, Brookins encouraged DDOT to engage with city officials and strongly recommend a special session to resolve paratransit "before failure to comply could impact DDOT’s eligibility for ongoing Federal funding."

During its last session on Nov. 22, City Council initially approved the $49 million Transdev contract in a 5-4 vote, but the deal ultimately failed after D-6 council member Gabriela Santiago-Romero later retracted her vote.

The defeat of the contract for Transdev means Americans with Disabilities Act paratransit services will be reduced 70% in the new year in a city that does 1,000 paratransit rides each day for an estimated 130,000 Detroiters with disabilities. The city also will have to put out another request for bids, which will take at least three months, potentially opening the city to litigation and investigation by the federal government.

"Effectively, it will go from 1,000 rides a day to 300 rides each day and will have to be prioritized by medical needs," Oglesby said before the vote.

Stephanie Washington, newly appointed chief of staff for Mayor Mike Duggan, told The News the city received a follow-up warning indicating funding is at stake and that the mayor is working overtime to find a Hail Mary.

"This may not only lead to multiple federal investigations, including by the Department of Justice, it could also result in a loss of federal funding," she said.

City Council President Mary Sheffield told The News Monday that at the time of the vote, she fully understood the gravity of the situation of being out of compliance with federal regulations related to the transportation funding the city receives.

“For those reasons, I supported moving forward with the contract but I stand with the advocates and communities with different abilities who made it known that the past standard of service has been unacceptable,” she said. “With that said, we, as a body, are exploring all options including calling a special session to deal with the quagmire the rejection of the Transdev contract and DDOT’s plan to cut paratransit services by 70% has caused.”

Brookins concluded the letter saying they're keeping a close eye on the city.

"We await DDOT’s plan to ensure that its ADA complementary paratransit system continues to provide service to eligible individuals according to the required service criteria," she wrote.

Duggan said he's confident his emergency powers "will keep the Department of Justice from coming in here."

