Southwest Solutions renovates 2 Detroit buildings for affordable apartments

Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan and Southwest Solutions leaders celebrated Monday the completion of renovations of two historic apartment buildings, which will offer a combined 40 units of affordable housing in Southwest Detroit.

The project tapped $7.8 million in grants and loans to invest in the Hubbard-Richard community.

There are 20 units each in the Savannah and Wilshire apartments, at 250 W. Grand Blvd. and 388 W. Grand Blvd. Both buildings were last renovated in the 1990s and were in dire need of updates, officials said. Southwest Housing Solutions, under Southwest Solutions, served as the developer and project manager.

Residents who were temporarily relocated during renovations will move back into the building and income affordability has been guaranteed for the two locations for the next 50 years.

The Savannah, which has stood on the corner of Lafayette Boulevard since 1926, has three studios, 15 one-bedroom and two two-bedroom apartments. The units are guaranteed 60% of area median income (AMI), which translates to rents of $940 a month for a studio, $1,007 for a one-bedroom and $1,209 for a two-bedroom, according to the city. Tenants return this month.

The Wilshire, built in 1926 on the corner of Shady Lane, has seven studios and 13 one-bedroom apartments. Four units are capped at 50% AMI and 16 at 60%. That translates to rents as low as $783 a month for a studio and $839 a month for a one-bedroom. Tenants return in January.

"You're going to see rents averaging $800 a month in these apartments and that's locked long term," Mayor Mike Duggan said at the ribbon-cutting. "And we're going to keep doing this over and over and over."

All 40 units receive new kitchen countertops, appliances, flooring and fixtures, bathroom countertops, flooring and fixtures, upgraded HVAC systems, updated electrical and plumbing upgrades. The building itself got new or repaired windows, new roofs and landscaping, hallway flooring, masonry and foundation repairs.

“The Hubbard-Richard neighborhood, like many others in Detroit, has experienced quite a renaissance over the past two decades,” said Sean de Four, president and CEO of Southwest Solutions. “We’re proud of the role Southwest Solutions played in helping to kick-start the revitalization of this area when we first renovated the Savannah and Wilshire over 20 years ago. And, we’re even more proud today that we have secured an affordable option for Detroiters who want to live in this neighborhood, for another generation.”

The City of Detroit’s Housing and Revitalization Department helped facilitate the renovations by doing a loan modification and transferring the existing $800,000 in HOME loans to the new project. HRD also secured a 4% Low-Income Housing Tax Credit award for the deal. Other sources of funding include a sponsor loan of $450,000, a Michigan State Housing Development Authority permanent loan of $1.5 million and an additional MSHDA HOME loan of $962,000. MSHDA also provided the nonprofit a tax-exempt construction loan of $4 million.

The redevelopments follow progress being seen in Southwest/Vernor area that is part of the Strategic Neighborhood Fund, which is helping to funnel investment that fuels further investment into neighborhoods across the city, the mayor's office said.

Other SNF projects include a $3.3 million makeover for Clark Park; a $4.6 million renovation of The Murray, which saw the long-vacant rowhomes turned into 12 units of modern housing, including three units offered as affordable housing at 60% AMI; and The Brooke, a new-construction, mixed-income development on vacant land on Bagley Street that will see 78 apartments built, 20% of which will be at 80% AMI.

“The creation of affordable housing is one of our top priorities,” said Julie Schneider, director of HRD. “We want to make sure that all residents, no matter their income, have the ability to live in quality housing in the neighborhood of their choosing. As we continue to see investment in neighborhoods like Hubbard-Richard, the preservation of affordable housing in buildings like the Savannah and Wilshire becomes all the more important.”

