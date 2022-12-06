Apply for Detroit property tax exemption program by Dec. 12

City officials are encouraging Detroiters at risk of home foreclosure to apply for the HOPE property tax exemption program by Dec. 12.

Homeowners can qualify for 10-100% reduction in property taxes, depending on household income. As of this week, there are 17,384 applicants for the HOPE program. Last year, 12,283 homeowners were approved.

HOPE, formerly the Homeowners Property Tax Assistance Program, is also referred to as the Poverty Tax Exemption, “PTE” or Hardship Program. The HOPE application is an annual application and homeowners must apply every year. This is the last opportunity to receive assistance, said Stephanie Davis, spokeswoman for Detroit’s Chief Financial Officer Jay Rising.

Residents can apply online or schedule an in-person appointment by visiting www.detroitmi.gov/HOPE or contact the Call Center at (313) 244-0274.

For residents who need help completing the HOPE application, in-person appointments are available at two nonprofits between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

FridaySamaritan Center5555 Conner St., Detroit

Monday (last chance)Wayne Metro Community Action Agency7310 Woodward Ave., Detroit

“Our highest priority as a City is to keep Detroit homeowners in their homes,” said Willie Donwell, director of the Board of Review for Detroit's City Council. “Over the years, the HOPE program has helped thousands of homeowners reduce their tax burden to an affordable level so they cannot be in fear of falling behind and at risk of foreclosure."

Approved HOPE applications may make homeowners eligible for other assistance programs and help in paying off delinquent property taxes.

Most homeowners whose income is below the guidelines are generally approved. See the chart of income levels below.