Head of Detroit Medical Center's Children's Hospital leaves Dec. 23

Detroit — Kathy Donovan, CEO of the Children’s Hospital of Michigan and COO of the Detroit Medical Center, is leaving this month "for personal reasons," according to a statement released Monday by the Detroit-based medical group.

The statement didn't provide details about Donovan's resignation. Her last day is Dec. 23, the statement said.

Donovan became chief executive officer of the Children's Hospital in June 2020, according to press reports at the time. She became chief operating officer of the Detroit Medical Center in November 2021.

The DMC is the largest health care provider in southeast Michigan, with more than 2,000 licensed beds and 3,000 affiliated physicians, according to its website. It is owned by Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, a for-profit health care system.

"We thank Kathy for her contributions," said the DMC statement. A national search for a new CEO for the Children's Hospital is underway. Archie Drake, COO for Tenet’s Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen, Texas, will serve as interim CEO at the Detroit hospital.