Suspect wanted in fatal Nov. 27 shooting in Greektown area arrested

A man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of another man Thanksgiving weekend in Detroit's Greektown District has been arrested in Ohio, police said.

The suspect is accused of shooting a 29-year-old man in an elevator that was on the eighth floor of the building at 400 Monroe Street on Nov. 27, 2022, officials said.

"The suspect in a deadly elevator shooting in the Greektown area on Nov. 27 has been taken into custody in Ohio," officials said in a tweet Tuesday. "Thank you to the community for submitting multiple tips. The suspect will next be extradited to Michigan for formal charges."

Days after the shooting, Detroit Police Chief James White said the shooting happened after an argument that "seemed to involve one person's ability to hold the elevator for him at which time a shot was fired, he was struck and fatally wounded."

