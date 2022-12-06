Detroit police seek drivers drifting, doing donuts at intersection

Detroit police are seeking the drivers and others involved in doing donuts and drifting at the intersection of Seven Mile and Greenfield roads early Monday.

A video circulating on social media shows at least one Detroit police squad car was at the scene on the city's west side as two cars drifted and did donuts at the intersection around 12:30 a.m. Monday. Someone also spread gasoline and lighted a circle of fire in the center of the intersection.

The cars shown in the videos include a white Dodge Charger and a yellow Ford Mustang. Police didn't intervene in order to avoid any accidents or other damage, according to a Detroit Police Department statement Monday evening. The intersection was cleared within minutes, according to police.

When Detroit police Chief James White took command in 2021, he said he would crack down on drag racing and drifting, in which drivers do burnouts, spinouts or donuts. The activities, police said last summer, were too dangerous to be considered mere traffic offenses.

Detroit police said in June the department had spent more than $1 million in overtime in the past two years on drifting and drag racing enforcement details. The crackdown came as several people were injured or killed linked to the activities.

