16-year-old charged in shooting outside Henry Ford High in Detroit

A 16-year-old from Detroit faces felony charges in connection with a drive-by shooting of two teens near Henry Ford High School in November, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced.

The teen is charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of discharge from a vehicle causing injury and four counts of felony firearm, according to a release from the Prosecutor's Office on Tuesday.

The two male teens were shot Nov. 21 just after leaving the northwest side high school, on the 19900 block of Evergreen Road, and were walking toward relatives' cars, Detroit police said at the time. The suspect was in a moving vehicle when he allegedly repeatedly opened fire from a handgun, according to the prosecutor. One victim was shot in the leg; the other was shot in the chest and lower leg, the prosecutor said.

The teen is being charged as "adult designated" defendant, which means, if he is convicted, the judge has the option to sentence the 16-year-old as a juvenile, as an adult or issue a "blended juvenile sentence." The latter means the defendant could face an adult sentence if he is not rehabilitated.

On Tuesday, the teen continued to be held in custody after a hearing. He is scheduled for preliminary examination Dec. 14.