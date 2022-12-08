$2M Rocket Wealth Accelerator launches for low-income families in Detroit, 3 other cities

Detroit — The Rocket Community Fund has partnered with Local Initiatives Support Corp. in a $2 million effort to financially educate and improve wealth of low-income families in Detroit, Cleveland, Milwaukee and Atlanta.

Leaders announced the creation of the Rocket Wealth Accelerator Program Thursday that's funded by the Rocket Community Fund, an philanthropic arm of billionaire Dan Gilbert's Rocket Mortgage. The Rocket Community Fund is investing $150 million of the overall $500 million promise Gilbert made to pour into Detroit over the next 10 years, continuing to focus on its primary issue areas of housing, employment and public life.

The Rocket Wealth Accelerator will launch in the summer 2023 to provide clients in the four major cities with coaches who will work with them to improve their ability to meet emergency needs, build their credit and grow generational wealth, officials said.

Over the next year, LISC staff will onboard and train coaches, connect with community members eager to build savings, establish incentives programming and develop the necessary infrastructure to launch and roll out the program in each market through local community partners.

The accelerator also provides matching dollars for participants’ savings plans, with up to $500 for people with large financial goals such as purchasing a home or vehicle, and up to $300 for those with short-term or emergency savings goals.

The accelerator is open to any income-qualified family, but specifically aims to address systemic racism and racial injustice that have decimated Black wealth, said Laura Grannemann, vice president of the Rocket Community Fund.

Nearly half of all Black and Hispanic households are unbanked or underbanked, meaning they don't use mainstream financial services such as checking accounts and primarily rely on cash, and Black Americans are twice as likely to be denied for credit. The accelerator program aims to put participants on a path to homeownership, combating the Black-white homeownership gap that is wider today than it was when race-based discrimination against homebuyers was legal.

The accelerator is a small step toward leveling the playing field for Black and minority families who have endured a system that prevents them from accumulating wealth, Grannemann said.

"Saving for a down payment is often one of the most significant barriers we hear in all of our efforts," Grannemann said at the press conference Thursday. “Our goal today is not just to support those clients directly, but also to build generational wealth so these families can pass this opportunity on to future generations.”

Over the next three years, Grannemann said she hopes these coaches can help 2,000 families and build their credit score and saving accounts. About half will be based in Detroit.

Locally, SER Metro-Detroit and Wayne Metro Community Action Agency will be using its extensive 14-year tracking system to measure success of the program.

"This new grant will provide a needed boost for our community members already doing their all to meet this challenging economy,” said SER Metro-Detroit President and CEO Eva Garza Dewaelsche. “The Rocket Wealth Accelerator will provide our community with new avenues to build income and credit — necessary keys for long-term wealth-building opportunities.”

The Rocket Wealth Accelerator will be offered in each of the four cities at:

SER-Metro Detroit, Wayne Metro Community Action Agency and International Institute of Metropolitan Detroit in Detroit

May Dugan Center and Urban League of Greater Cleveland in Cleveland

Jobs Work MKE in Milwaukee

Atlanta Center for Self-Sufficiency in Atlanta

“For far too many, the American dream of financial security feels out of reach,” said LISC CEO Lisa Glover. “Our partnership with the Rocket Community Fund, which is focused on pairing financial coaching with products designed to accelerate savings, is exactly the kind of investment in economic empowerment that can help close our country’s widening wealth gaps and equip more families of color to build generational wealth.”

More than 40% of Black households have no emergency savings, almost 45% have less than a month of income saved, and only 15% have at least one month of income saved, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau report.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said the city's unemployment is at its lowest level in 20 years. He added that household incomes in Detroit are rising.

"We've moved a lot of people from poverty to middle class. But just because you're making more money, doesn't mean you're free and clear. We've got a lot of folks I would say are suffering from a financial hangover," he added.

Duggan said partners like LISC and the Rocket Community Fund will help "to provide not only training but also financial incentives to help program participants build their savings or make important life purchases such as a vehicle or home."

Participants in the Rocket Wealth Accelerator will also receive access to a free, three-month subscription to Rocket Money, a part of Rocket Companies. Rocket Money, formerly known as Truebill, helps users manage subscriptions, lower their bills, build budgets and other services to save time and money.

How to participate

Once the program is launched in each of the Rocket Wealth Accelerator cities, those interested in becoming potential clients can visit one of the participating locations and work with a financial coach to help them understand their long-term goals.

Qualified clients include those who are striving toward homeownership, a car purchase or increasing emergency and short-term savings.

More information on how to enroll will be available in the coming months at www.lisc.org.