Duggan activates emergency plan to continue Detroit paratransit services

Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan announced Thursday he's activating an emergency plan to continue paratransit services for the city's disabled residents will continue in the new year.

It's a temporary solution for six months until another procurement process can identify a permanent contractor to aid the state's largest city in Americans with Disabilities Act-focused transportation.

The plan comes after the Federal Transit Administration cited Detroit last week for violating federal law. The notice followed the City Council’s opposition to fully fund the paratransit contract during its final session of the year, resulting in a loss of 70% of service to disabled riders.

Duggan is using emergency procurement authority under the City Code, which allows the chief procurement officer to enter into contracts for services in emergency situations without the City Council's approval. The mayor said he typically uses emergency powers three times a year, especially when the council is on recess.

"I don't have any excuse for the poor performance in the past. We are completely changing the system so we're taking responsibility at DDOT for the quality of paratransit rides in the future," Duggan said Thursday at a press conference at Detroit Health Department.

At this time, the city has contracted four local companies to fill in the service: Moe Transportation, Big Star Transit, Checker Cab and Delray United Action Council. These four companies will join People's Express, which was previously approved by City Council to distribute 30% of paratransit ridership services through 2027.

Despite the change in providers, riders will still call (313) 208-7363 to access paratransit services. Those calls will now be answered by DDOT employees at their offices on Warren Avenue, who were hired specifically to handle all paratransit-related eligibility screening, scheduling, dispatch, call center and customer service operations.

The contracts will provide the same level of service at 1,000 rides per day, but at a higher cost than the contracts previously rejected.

“Our costs for six months have risen from $4.7 million under the contracts previously submitted to $5.8 million for the emergency contracts,” said Detroit Department of Transportation Director Mikel Oglesby. “We knew it would be more expensive to do rapid, emergency contracts, but that was far less costly than the federal penalties DDOT was facing if we didn’t act.”

In January, the Detroit Office of Procurement will begin a new bid process for permanent paratransit companies, which will take three to six months.

Riders said last year that they had waited hours for pickups and were sometimes dropped off at the wrong addresses. Detroit officials said they would be taking more oversight from Transdev, which riders have been advocating for.

"In January (2022), I directed DDOT to change the structure. It made no sense to put our customer service at the hands of a contractor. It was a structure that should not have happened and that's why we changed it to have DDOT supervise it," Duggan said.

What led to this point

Last month, the City Council engaged in a heated debate about a $49 million five-year paratransit contract with Transdev, a French company accused of subpar service to Detroit's disabled riders for the last six years.

In the last request for contractors to execute paratransit services at $40 per ride, and only two companies, Trandev and People's Express, placed bids. There were no other options and amending the contracts would not have been ethical to the procurement process, Duggan said.

"We were (previously) bound to the responsibilities that we had," Duggan explained as to why the previous agreement could not be changed. "DDOT's paratransit service will continue at full strength."

As a result, city officials previously said they would not accept reservations for the new year unless it’s an urgent medical need. The Transdev contract ends Dec. 30.

However, a letter obtained by The Detroit News from the FTA advised city leaders that neither of these actions are permissible under federal law.

Prior to the City Council's vote, Regional Administrator Kelley Brookins warned that DDOT could not prioritize paratransit service by medical needs and could not have a stoppage in service at all. She threatened potential enforcement measures by the Federal Transit Authority and Department of Transportation, up to and including loss of federal funding.

"In addition, the U.S. Department of Justice retains independent authority to investigate failure to comply with ADA requirements under any other Federal agency’s jurisdiction, without referral from such agencies. Aggrieved individuals also have an independent right to seek corrective actions through the judiciary system, exposing DDOT to the possibility of private litigation," Brookins wrote to Oglesby on Nov. 22.

Despite the City Council's recess through the end of the year, Brookins encouraged DDOT to engage with city officials and strongly recommend a special session to resolve paratransit "before failure to comply could impact DDOT’s eligibility for ongoing federal funding."

During its last session on Nov. 22, the City Council initially approved the $49 million Transdev contract in a 5-4 vote, but the deal failed after D-6 council member Gabriela Santiago-Romero retracted her vote.

The defeat of the contract for Transdev meant ADA paratransit services would be reduced 70% in the new year in a city that provides 1,000 paratransit rides each day for an estimated 130,000 Detroiters with disabilities.

Duggan said Thursday he can't guarantee that Transdev won't be involved in the future.

"My guess this week is that Transdev is not inclined to have much to do with the city. I'm appreciative that they consented to transferring the telephone number over so that our customers can continue to the same point in which they didn't have to do," Duggan said.

Tensions between Duggan and City Council

Earlier this week, Duggan called the City Council "dysfunctional" stating he has "no explanation for how council could turn down the contracts and qualification for two months and leave people stranded."

Duggan followed up on Thursday thanking the council members that voted for the approval of the Transdev contract: Pro Tem James Tate, City Council President Mary Sheffield, Fred Durhal II and Coleman A. Young.

"I'm confident that council is going to act to make sure not to run a foul of federal law in the future," Duggan said.

Sheffield pushed back on the narrative saying, "that the Administration has to clean up 'Council's mess' is a false narrative, shameful and highly inappropriate rhetoric directed towards a duly elected body." She added that they were once past bullying politics.

Sheffield told The News on Monday that at the time of the vote, she understood the gravity of the situation of being out of compliance with federal regulations related to the transportation funding the city receives.

“For those reasons, I supported moving forward with the contract but I stand with the advocates and communities with different abilities who made it known that the past standard of service has been unacceptable,” she said. “With that said, we, as a body, are exploring all options including calling a special session to deal with the quagmire the rejection of the Transdev contract and DDOT’s plan to cut paratransit services by 70% has caused.”

At-large City Councilwoman Mary Watters issued a statement Thursday also responding the only dysfunctionality in Detroit is the "failure of the City to provide the quality of transport services our disabled and physically challenged deserve from those employed by the Duggan administration."

"Our disabled deserve better. As a member of Detroit City Council I will not reward systemically bad behavior that regularly fails our seniors and handicapped Detroiters. I will not be bullied into making a bad decision," Waters stated. "I will support a re-bidding process and short-term emergency funding to continue what heretofore has been piss poor transportation for our disabled and Detroit seniors consistent with my duty to protect the health, safety and welfare of all citizens of Detroit."

DDOT not meeting standards, Duggan says

Detroit's Department of Transportation outsources paratransit services, including scheduling and taking rider requests. Riders have to make appointments to the external service 24 hours to 14 days in advance. Duggan said he'd love to see a same-day option.

"I don't have a good answer for that," Duggan said. "I ran SMART for four years, which runs one of the best paratransit service operations in America. I've always been surprised that DDOT has not placed the same priority in the management of paratransit service but I can tell you that's about to change. There is no excuse but I know what first-class paratransit service looks like."

DDOT's first round of paratransit drivers were present Thursday at the health department taking training classes for their new year deployment. They expect to have 32 new employees by end of the year.

"The new service model that was designed by the city through DDOT has a remarkably robust quality assurance process, much more so than the one that's in place today," Michael Staley, program manager for DDOT, said. "DDOT employees will gather operating data every day and compile it into a weekly report by service providers."

Duggan, who ran the SMART operation services in the 1990s, said DDOT is not up to the standard in general.

"I know what it means to run a quality bus system and I am going to be much more personally engaged at DDOT in 2023 because we need to raise the performance of the system overall," Duggan said.

DDOT officials are asking for riders’ patience and understanding as they put their emergency plan in place to maintain existing service levels starting Jan. 1.

“In everything we do, we are putting the needs of our paratransit riders first and want to make this transition as smooth as possible,” Oglesby said. “We are asking for everyone’s patience as we make this transition to new providers and bring many of the support services in-house. There may be a few bumps at first, but we really believe that our riders will see a significant improvement in service quality and reliability very soon.”

