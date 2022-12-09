4 wounded in shooting Thursday near Westin Book Cadillac in Detroit

Three people are in critical condition and another is in temporary serious condition after a drive-by shooting late Thursday in downtown Detroit near the Westin Book Cadillac, officials said.

Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said Friday the shooting happened at about 11:20 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Washington Avenue near Michigan Avenue.

According to a preliminary investigation, unknown suspects in a vehicle approached the four victims, who were also in a vehicle, and fired multiple shots at them.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the incident or the suspects should call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez